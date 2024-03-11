JBAB Defenders win AFDW Outstanding Security Forces individual awards

Photo By Senior Airman Anna Smith | Four members of the 11th Security Forces Squadron pose with their Air Force District...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Anna Smith | Four members of the 11th Security Forces Squadron pose with their Air Force District of Washington Outstanding Security Forces individual awards on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., March 12, 2024. From the left: U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kristopher Wayne, noncommissioned officer in charge of operations; police Sgt. Dylan Myers, Alpha flight sergeant; police Sgt. 1st Class Robert Cox, Alpha flight chief; and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Melinda Miller, Charlie flight chief, were recognized for their significant contributions to the Security Forces career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C – Four members of the 11th Security Forces Squadron at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling were awarded Air Force District of Washington Outstanding Security Forces Individual awards.



The award ceremony was held on March 12, 2024, in the Guardmount Room of the 11th SFS building.



These awards were presented by U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Daniel A. DeVoe, commander of AFDW and the 320th Air Expeditionary Wing, which is headquartered at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. DeVoe was joined by leadership from AFDW and the 11th Wing in recognition of the Defenders’ achievements.



“When it comes to the Defenders in this squadron, people pay attention because the work that they do matters,” commented DeVoe.



Police Sgt. Dylan Myers received the Outstanding Security Force Flight Level Civilian (Non-Supervisory) Officer. Myers was required to arm and perform flight operations which achieved further security, ensuring law and order mission sets. Myers directed five patrols for an Amber Alert, resulting in a search covering over 900 acres and leading to the safe return of the child to their parents, completely uninjured.



Police Sgt. 1st Class Robert J. Cox received the Outstanding Security Force Flight-Level Civilian (Supervisory) Officer. Cox was required to lead and oversee flight operations, increase security and excel the mission sets put before him. He served as the on-scene commander for two installation breaches and defended 10,000 base personnel and $4.5 billion in Department of Defense assets.



U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kristopher A. Wayne received the Outstanding Security Force Support Staff Non-comissioned Officer Award. Wayne heavily supported the security force enterprise by going above and beyond his traditional flight operation duties. Wayne pioneered AFDW’s first geospatial technology Uber initiative which enabled 1,500 Uber drivers to gain base access in order to serve the needs of our DoD personnel.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Melinda R. Miller received the Colonel Billy Jack Carter Award. Miller made a significant contribution to protecting Air Force security personnel or resources during the fiscal year. Miller directed 104 personnel during an attempted coup d’état against the democratic order of Niger and partnered with five allied nations advocating for jurisdictional airfield authority.



These four individuals have exemplified delivering excellence in their diligent servitude to the mission of the Air Force. Their efforts have showcased the very best of 11th SFS and will pave the way for future Airmen to strive for greatness.



“It just goes to show that when you put the hard work in,” said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Chambers, senior enlisted leader of the 11th SFS. “The right people are appropriately recognized and rewarded for their contribution.”