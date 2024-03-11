NCBC Gulfport Fire and Emergency Services named U.S. Navy Small Fire Department of the Year

GULFPORT, Miss. – The Commander, Navy Installations Command announced that Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) Gulfport Fire and Emergency Services was named U.S. Navy Small Fire Department of the Year for 2023 on March 12, 2024.

“This prestigious award is a testament to the team’s unwavering commitment, exceptional bravery and outstanding service to our community and nation,” said William Patrick, fire chief for NCBC Gulfport Fire and Emergency Services.

More than just a title for the team, this award recognizes the dedication and professionalism of the team

“I see this as a job well done by my team. It feels good that their hard work and sacrifices do not go unnoticed,” Patrick said. “Their dedication to excellence and safety sets a shining example for all.”

Among other accomplishments, the department responded to more than 300 emergency calls through the year, and team members received 20 lifesaving awards. Additionally, during Fire Prevention Month (October), personnel from the department visited 18 schools in the local community, educating more than 4,000 children on fire prevention and safety.

NCBC Gulfport leadership could not be more proud of the team’s accomplishments.

“This award is a great honor and testament to the professionalism and dedication of all of our Fire and Emergency personnel,” said Capt. Ana Franco, commanding officer of NCBC Gulfport. “They are here every single day ensuring the safety of our community and are willing to put their lives at risk for our protection. I am truly proud of them and thank them for their sacrifice and devotion to duty to keep us safe.”

The team has a legacy of leadership that is proud of what the station has accomplished.

Christopher Gerwick, NCBC Gulfport fire chief from March 2022 until January 2024 said, "As the former fire chief of this incredible team, I am overwhelmed with pride to see them recognized as the Small Department of the Year for the Navy. This accolade is a testament to their relentless hard work, boundless dedication, and the deep camaraderie that defines them.”

“It was an honor to lead such an extraordinary group of individuals, whose commitment to excellence and service knows no bounds. This award is rightfully theirs, a reflection of their spirit and perseverance,” he said

NCBC Gulfport’s fire department is one of three U.S. Navy fire stations named Department of the Year; categories are small, medium and large departments. Next, NCBC Gulfport Fire and Emergency Services will compete with all military branches for the Department of Defense Small Fire Department of the Year.

Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, located on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, serves more than 10,000 service members, civilian personnel, veterans and family members. NCBC Gulfport is home to the Atlantic Fleet Seabees, the Naval Construction Training Center, the Expeditionary Combat Skills Training Center and nearly 40 tenants from the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force. The Sailors of NCBC Gulfport personify the "Can-Do" motto of Seabees.

