CSAF and CMSAF engage with command teams at Air University

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin traveled to Maxwell Air Force

Base, Montgomery, Alabama, March 12 to participate in Air University’s wing and group command team courses.



This opportunity to speak in front of new command teams from across the force also served as the first opportunity for both Allvin and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi to discuss the strategic direction of the Air Force.



Allvin briefed on the status of reoptimizing the force and how leaders at the group and wing level are critical to generating readiness and projecting power in this era of great power competition.



“The change in the character of war is in our wheelhouse,” said Allvin. “We know how to succeed in that environment.”



Allvin also charged the command teams to actively discuss the reasoning behind reoptimization with their Airmen.



“You have to be able to understand and communicate to your youngest Airmen the why,” he said. “Their understanding of what’s at stake and our guiding principles will be critical as we all serve in this time of consequence.”



During the CSAF’s and CMSAF’s visit, they were able to interact with wing and group mentors for the course before briefing the commanders and senior enlisted participants. They also spoke about the importance of immediacy and generating momentum now to stay in motion.



“Where you spend your time is what you value. Time is the precious commodity,” explained Flosi. “We really are spending all of our time on great power competition. We understand the need for change is now, and we are out of time. We are better off getting started and adjusting than staying still and trying to be perfect.”



The Wing and Group Commanders courses are held on campus monthly and prepare select leaders to be empowered teams and effectively execute mission command designed for great power competition.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2024 Date Posted: 03.13.2024 10:58 Story ID: 466058 Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSAF and CMSAF engage with command teams at Air University, by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.