USAG Wiesbaden Garrison Command attend Idstein Spring Reception

Spring is fast approaching, and to celebrate, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander Col. David Mayfield and Command Sgt. Maj. Yves Pamphil accepted the invitation of Idstein Mayor Christian Herfurth to attend the town’s spring reception in the civic center.



More than 400 guests from the political, business, and non-profit sectors attended the event. In his speech, Mayor Herfurth gave a brief review of the past year and then took a detailed look at the city's current and future developments.



Mayfield and Pamphil were able to meet the mayor, a local member of the Hesse state parliament, André Stolz, and first city councilor Wolfgang Müller.



The town of Idstein houses Army personnel, and its well-preserved historical old town is a popular tourist attraction to Americans. It is part of the German Timber-Frame Road, which connects towns with Fachwerk buildings and houses.



Open city tours start of Idstein start in March on Saturdays and Sundays. The schedule can be found online via https://www.idstein.de/tourismus/erleben-entdecken/stadtfuehrungen/ (must translate into English).



The first major festival of the year, the “Idsteiner Frühling” (“Idstein Spring”), takes place in Idstein this weekend, on March 16 and 17. The event will feature food, hand crafts and children's activities. In addition, it will be an open-shops Sunday, meaning that the local stores will be open. Find out more at this link: https://xn--idsteiner-frhling-e3b.de/.

