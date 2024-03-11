SUBASE marks Completion of Cost Savings Public Works Project with Ribbon Cutting

GROTON, Conn. – Naval Submarine Base New London marked the completion a much needed Fire Alarm System Replacement Project at one of the base’s barracks with a ribbon cutting, Tuesday, March 12.



SUBASE Commanding Officer Captain Kenneth M. Curtin Jr. joined SUBASE Public Works Officer, Commander Austin Rasbach; SUBASE Chief Fire Inspector Randy Carroll, SUBASE Unaccompanied Housing (UH) Director Billy Dame; and, team members from the base Public Works Department, Fire Department, and UH Department to celebrate the success of this cost savings project, completed entirely “in-house,” and ensuring the enhanced safety and quality of life of barracks residents at Grayling Hall for years to come.



“Anytime we can take advantage of the talent, expertise, and ownership of the base Public Works team to complete a project in-house, it’s a win for all of us,” said Curtin. “The project can usually be completed quicker and at cost savings to the government, and ultimately the American taxpayer.”



Cost estimates to replace the Fire Alarm System in the barracks building were $1.2 million through government contracts.



The SUBASE Public Works Team reviewed the project scope in collaboration with the base Fire Department and knew they could undertake it at a savings, noted Rasbach. They were right. Public Works labor and materials cost for the replacement project totaled some $400,000; realizing cost savings of $800,000. Moreover, after initial planning, it took only eight months from project start to completion.



Curtin praised the success of the assembled team members.



“You help us accomplish the mission in fiscally constrained times,” he extolled. “We could not support our Sailors and Submarines - our warfighters - without you!”



Now being used as a Naval Submarine School student barracks, Grayling Hall, Building 435 and built in 1965, traditionally supports unaccompanied housing for Sailors assigned to waterfront submarines at the base.



“Safe barracks and housing are a key to quality of life for our Sailors and Navy families, and greatly impact their desire to stay Navy,” said Curtin. “I’m proud of the difference our SUBASE Team strives to make everyday for the Fleet, Fighters, and Families stationed here.”

