From 1 to 79

Aircraft carriers are powerful symbols of naval power, and the United States Navy has a rich history with these massive vessels. PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) represents the cutting-edge of carrier technology and is the latest addition to this history. The game-changing platform came to life 102 years ago, right here in Hampton Roads.



The origins of U.S. aircraft carriers trace back to the early 20th century, a time when naval strategists envisioned the transformative potential of integrating aircraft into naval operations. Naval aviation became possible on November 14, 1910, when Eugene Ely flew off a makeshift platform on the light cruiser USS Birmingham (CL 62) in Norfolk, Virginia.

The experimental platform soon evolved into a crucial component of naval power projection with the commissioning of USS Langley (CV 1) on March 20, 1922, after being converted from the collier USS Jupiter (AC 3). What began as an experimental platform soon evolved into a crucial component of naval power projection.



World War II served as a crucible that tested and validated the strategic importance of aircraft carriers. The Pacific theater, in particular, became a hotbed for carrier-centric warfare, with iconic battles like Midway and Coral Sea demonstrating the decisive role carrier-based aircraft played. USS Yorktown (CV 5) and USS Enterprise (CV 6) emerged as legendary carriers, cementing the carrier’s status as a linchpin in naval strategy.



The Cold War era saw the United States and the Soviet Union engage in a naval arms race, with aircraft carriers playing a critical role in power projection. Carriers like the USS Nimitz (CVN 68) emerged, introducing nuclear propulsion for increased endurance and operational range. The prominence of the Nimitz-class carriers has endured for decades and continues America’s naval dominance.



Fast-forwarding to the present day, John F. Kennedy stands as a testament to the ongoing commitment of the U.S. Navy to push the boundaries of naval aviation. As the second ship in the Ford class, following USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), John F. Kennedy represents the pinnacle of technological advancement and aircraft carrier design.

John F. Kennedy’s keel was laid in Newport News, Virginia, on Aug. 22, 2015, marking the beginning of a new chapter in carrier evolution. Launched on October 29, 2019, and christened on December 7, 2019, the carrier pays homage to the legacy of President John F. Kennedy, a Navy veteran himself.



Designed to maximize the striking power of its embarked air wing, the Ford-class aircraft carriers boast technological innovations that include an advanced nuclear propulsion system and upgraded electrical power generation capacity, positioning the carrier at the forefront of naval capabilities.



Notable features such as the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) and Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG) represent a departure from traditional catapult and landing systems, showcasing the Navy’s ongoing dedication to cutting-edge technology. The carrier’s capacity to accommodate up to 90 aircraft, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, underscores its versatility and potency.



With a scheduled delivery to the U.S. Navy in 2025, John F. Kennedy is poised to become a cornerstone of American naval power. As the carrier inches closer to commissioning and delivery, the crew does its part by preparing to operate the world’s most advanced aircraft carrier.



This history reflects not only technological progress but also a continual adaptation to the international landscape. From their humble beginnings to the sophisticated carriers of today, these floating airfields have become vital assets, projecting American power and influence across the seas. As the Navy continues to evolve, the legacy of aircraft carriers remains a testament to the enduring strategic importance of naval aviation in safeguarding national interests and global stability.