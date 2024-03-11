Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Fire Protection Engineer Speaks on Profession

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.21.2024

    Story by YOHAN AN 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Daniel Carson, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers fire protection engineer, talks about his profession during 2024 Engineer Week on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. Carson received his fire protection license in 2021 and was the first fire protection engineer in the district. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)

