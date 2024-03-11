USACE Fire Protection Engineer Speaks on Profession

Daniel Carson, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers fire protection engineer, talks about his profession during 2024 Engineer Week on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. Carson received his fire protection license in 2021 and was the first fire protection engineer in the district. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.13.2024 02:37 Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR