FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: The U.S. Navy will be conducting a multi-agency hazardous material response training exercise in the San Diego area March 13, in close coordination with the cities of San Diego and Coronado; San Diego County; California Department of Public Health; California State Governor’s Office of Emergency Services; elements of the California National Guard; U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Diego; and the Port of San Diego.



The exercise will begin on Naval Base Point Loma (NBPL) March 13 at approximately 9:00 a.m. and should conclude by 3:00 p.m.



Exercises such as these enhance the training and readiness of Navy personnel to respond and test the U.S. Navy’s communications and response interoperability with local and state civil agencies. Selected federal agencies have been invited to observe.



The U.S. Navy will take measures to minimize disruptions to normal base and station operations and the areas surrounding them, but some residents near NBPL may hear announcements on announcing systems. Announcements will include the word “Exercise.” The public may encounter responders during the exercise. The public is not in danger and should not take actions that would cause injury or property damage.



For more information about this exercise, please call Lt. Cmdr. Davis Anderson, Public Affairs Officer, Submarine Squadron 11, at (619) 553-1278.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2024 Date Posted: 03.12.2024 17:03 Story ID: 466014 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SAN DIEGO NAVY HAZARDOUS MATERIAL RESPONSE EXERCISE, by LCDR Davis Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.