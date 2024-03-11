TAG Talk Ep. 10 -- Military Pay

In this edition of The Adjutant General (TAG) Talks Podcast, Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson (“TAG 63”) discusses the Military Pay transition from the legacy system to IPPS-A with COL Keith Toler and SGM Dimas Fonseca.

Putting Soldiers First, especially when it comes to their livelihood, is of utmost importance. Military Pay is currently a hybrid environment; transitioning to IPPS-A is the modern pay solution. COL Toler and SGM Fonseca detail improving this environment and the operationalization of IPPS-A training. Listen to them discuss overcoming challenging elements of this transition and the “Back to Basics” approach.

