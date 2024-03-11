Two service members from PSFB tee up a chance to qualify in Armed Forces Golf Championship

PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. — Two members of Patrick Space Force Base were selected to represent the Department of the Air Force as they competed in the qualifying round for the 2024 Armed Forces Golf Tournament and Championship. The competition, which takes place from March 4-15, 2024, is being held at the Manatee Cove Golf Course located on PSFB.



U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tyler Whitmore, Spaceport Integration Office flight chief, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Xavier Valencia, 709 Cyberspace Squadron defensive cyber operations technician, were selected to qualify as part of the DAF golf team.



After the qualifying rounds had finished, the formal competition started with an opening ceremony on March 11, 2024. The DAF team is competing against teams of the top golfers from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Coast Guard as they drive, chip and putt their way through 72 holes over four days.



Sporting events like this aim to encourage physical fitness and promote military values such as teamwork, selflessness and composure under pressure.



“Golf is an individual sport, but we're always rooting for our teammates to do well,” said Whitmore. “Even if it means losing an individual award to a teammate so that the team can advance, you have to make that sacrifice and keep the big picture in mind.”



In addition to pre-tournament training and practice, the support of their leadership is also helpful to the service members who are participating.



“Everyone in my squadron, including my commander, has been very supportive and encouraging,” said Valencia. “That has helped me tremendously and definitely motivates me.”



The championship will conclude with an awards ceremony on March 14, 2024. Based on their performance in the four-day event, members may be selected to represent the U.S. at the International Military Sports Council Golf Championship in June at the Elephant Hills golf course, Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe.



“I hope I'm able to play more golf and get the chance to compete again,” said Whitmore. “It's an honor to be representing my base, and I'd love to do so at other locations as well.”



The golf tournament is a product of the Armed Forces Sports program. The program was established in 1948 as a means for Armed Forces personnel to have the opportunity to train and take part in highly competitive national, Olympic and international sports competitions.



If you would like additional information on the program or would like to see what sports are available to compete in, please visit https://armedforcessports.defense.gov/.

