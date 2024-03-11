U.S. Army South hosts the synchronization symposium with Joint Force partners

FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas -- United States Army South hosted the Joint Synchronization Symposium (JSS) at their headquarters at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Feb. 26-29.

Structured around the Joint Planning Doctrine, representatives from multiple Joint Force organizations attended the conference, including Special Operations Command South, Air Force South, Marine Forces South, U.S. Southern Command, 350th Civil Affairs Command, 807th Medical Command Deployment Support, 1st Mission Support Command, and the Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade; to synchronize and expand engagements to maintain or increase the U.S. presence in the Western Hemisphere.

Representatives from each command briefed their unique organizational capabilities, which gave attendees an opportunity to identify skill sets or activities that may be useful to incorporate into future plans and exercises.

SOCSOUTH’s Branch Chief of Strategy and Plans, Adam J. Dyet, said the intent of this conference is to network, identify duplicate efforts, more efficiently utilize resources amongst components, and identify better ways to set the conditions for success in the region.

“I think that each of the components underneath SOUTHCOM spend a lot of time talking up to higher level, talking down to lower level and not enough time doing that side-to-side communication,” he said.

Participants identified opportunities that SOUTHCOM can then leverage for increased integration with partner nations. They also focused on identifying opportunities that would impede or prevent malign actors from gaining influence in the region.

Furthermore, planners discussed synchronization efforts for exercises already planned for 2024 and 2025 to maximize opportunities for training. The planners then finished the week off by planning the conditions for future exercises between 2025 and 2030.

Dyet explained that designing their plans to meet conditions that align with higher command’s intent, offers the other planners opportunities to participate and collaborate.

“Part of what we’ve done at this conference is socialize that [the conditions], to give them some ideas to move forward with,” said Dyet.

Not only did the JSS provide an opportunity for Joint Forces to collaborate and prevent duplicate efforts, but the conference also aimed to maximize cost effectiveness for training and exercises, identify more ways to effectively collaborate with partner nations, and prevent organizations within SOUTHCOM’s area of responsibility from solving problems, alone.

“The definition of integration is to operate as a cohesive whole, not parts,” said Anthony Abati, the G5 Plans Director for Marine Forces South. “We could sit there by ourselves and try to figure this out or we get with our friends and say ‘Hey what are you thinking about?’ That’s what this conference is about.”

