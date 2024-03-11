Walter Reed’s Nurses: Serving the Nation’s Heroes Day or Night with Dignity and Empathy

Courtesy Photo | Registered Nurse Dorit "DeeDee" Wodaege-Wells is all smiles while posing for her...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Registered Nurse Dorit "DeeDee" Wodaege-Wells is all smiles while posing for her official portrait at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. Photo Credit: Defense Health Agency. see less | View Image Page

A Hard Day’s Night: Creating a Safe Space for the Nation’s Heroes



As the sun sets and the cool wind embraces those headed home after their day shifts, it’s morning for those entering the gates at Walter Reed ready to serve the nation’s heroes and their families as dusk becomes dawn.



It’s typical for nurses to work an occasional or regularly schedule night shift. Hospital administrators say these eight-to-twelve-hour blocks usually run between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Those who’ve worked the night shift say it’s a common misconception that night shift nurses aren’t as busy as day shift nurses.



“It’s an immense honor to help parents navigate their grief and incredibly rewarding and heartwarming when you can witness their little ones eventually hitting milestones,” shared Dorit “DeeDee” Wodaege-Wells, a clinical nurse who works in Walter Reed’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).



Nursing Is Not Just a Job – It’s A Call to Action



For Wodaege-Wells and so many others, nursing is not a job but a “call to action” to serve others with dignity and empathy. She has spent many nights comforting parents, providing encouraging words and inspiration as neonatal babies reach watershed moments, such as coming off respiratory support and breathing on their own without desaturations or apneas, taking full feeds, first baths and no longer needing intravenous fluids.



Nursing became of interest to Wodaege-Wells later in life after she learned more about the autonomy and responsibility nurses had in patient care. “I was always fascinated by the human body and liked helping people,” explained Wodaege-Wells who took a leap of faith and became an emergency medical technician (EMT) with the Gaithersburg Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department. “Responding to calls of citizens of all ages and from all walks of life made me realize I do want to help and make people feel better.”



Wodaege-Wells took nursing classes in Germantown and Silver Spring, Maryland, earning an associate degree from Montgomery College while working as bedside nurse adult patients recover from surgery and other medical challenges. She later earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Grand Canyon University in Arizona.



Walter Reed: The Flagship of Military Medicine



“Having many friends who served multiple terms in all different military branches, it’s truly an honor to be able to give back and take care of some of our youngest and smallest patients and their parents here in the NICU,” recounted Wodaege-Wells.



Wodaege-Wells received the 2022 Senior Civilian of the Year (CoY) – Clinical/Direct Care. Her managers say her contributions to the NICU are invaluable and positively impact the quality of care provided and the satisfaction of staff.



“The [CoY] award honors employees whose dedication, competence, and exemplary performance increase WRNMMC’s efficiency, enhances agency pride, and increases employee morale,” said Ivan Jones, Civilian Awards Program manager at Walter Reed.



Career Milestones



Nursing leaders say Wodaege-Wells prioritizes teamwork at the command level, highlighted by volunteering to help staff the PICU/PEDS unit during Operation Allied Refuge. She serves as an auditor for Walter Reed’s Workload Management System for Nursing Internet (WMSNi), performing ongoing training of staff in accurately capturing nursing care hours (NCH). She collaborates with pediatric auditors in improving their documentation of NCH.



Physical and Emotional Resilience



Wodaege-Wells understands the synergy created by remaining emotionally and physically strong. “I try to work in in blocks, so that on my days off I can spend as much time with my partner, friends, and my almost four-year old Australian Shepard mix,” a herding breed known for being great dogs for active families.



Night Shift Best Practices



Nursing leaders say making the transition to night shift nursing may seem daunting, but if you plan and establish a healthy routine working the nightshift can be a rewarding and productive experience.



Sleep Hygiene



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggest consistency is the best sleep pattern for night shift nurses. On off days, sleep therapists recommend going to bed at 3 or 4 a.m. and waking up no later than 1 p.m. because consistent sleep cycling trains a person’s body to regulate itself better. The CDC also recommends that overnight workers go to bed relatively soon after returning home, avoiding the temptation to watch television or engage on social media. Meditating or reading a book may help prime the mind and body for restorative sleep.



Healthy Foods and Positive Relationships



Nutritionists recommend choosing high-quality foods that will sustain you without causing an energy crash. Healthy snacks like hard-boiled eggs and nuts are smart choices. The CDC recommends adhering to your standard day-and-night consumption patterns and avoiding eating between midnight and 6 a.m.



“When looking toward quieter moments, I love to garden, build puzzles, and take quick trips to the beach to relax and refuel,” shared Wodaege-Wells who loves spending time with her partner.