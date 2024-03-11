State of the Bases 2024

Photo By Airman 1st Class Justin Todd | From left, U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson, Space Base Delta 1 commander, speaks...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Justin Todd | From left, U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson, Space Base Delta 1 commander, speaks with Vincent Persichetti, Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Corporation vice president of administration, and Greg Phillips, Colorado Springs Airport director of aviation, during the State of the Bases address at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, March 8, 2024. During his speech, Hanson underscored the critical role each community partner plays in supporting mission readiness for all the installations that SBD 1 supports. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson, Space Base Delta 1 commander, delivered the Delta's annual State of the Bases Address March 8 at Peterson Space Force Base.



Hanson began the address with an introduction to the command's mission, touching upon Peterson SFB, Schriever SFB, Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station and the four other installations worldwide under the Delta's oversight.



Local leaders and community partners were briefed on current affairs and gained insight into the significant relationships between the military and the Pikes Peak community.



"We could not do what we do here without the partnerships exemplified by those in this room," Hanson remarked. "I cannot say thank you enough.”



Next, he highlighted the Space Force organization of SBD 1, where he went through the mission and vision of each Space Delta that SBD 1 supports.



“Space Base Delta 1 reports to the Space Operations Command,” Hanson said. “SpOC has 13 Deltas, of which eight reside on our Front Range installations, which constitutes about two thirds of the entire Space Force’s operational capabilities.”



The Deltas are responsible for space situational awareness and space control missions. They also provide GPS and military satellite communication, as well as intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, cyber, and orbital warfare capabilities. In addition to highlighting the seven installations across 11 time zones that SBD 1 oversees, Hanson showed the audience additional installations that SBD 1 supports – over 25 installations around the globe.



“Each of these locations represents a strategic space site that relies on the support provided by Airmen and Guardians right here in Colorado Springs,” Hanson said. Hanson also highlighted the accolades from 2023, including SBD 1 winning the 2023 Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence and one of its Airmen winning the Outstanding Airman of the Year Award.



SBD 1’s economic impact equals about $4.3 billion annually, supporting over 30,000 local employees. Of this, more than a billion dollars is attributed to more than 16,000 military and civilian employees. The remaining impact stems from contracts, services, materials, construction and an estimated 14,000 indirectly created jobs.



Hanson emphasized the necessity of addressing current challenges while striving for growth and development to meet future adversarial threats and maintain our space superiority.



Among these challenges are facility space, infrastructure resiliency, support for geographically separated units, childcare availability and affordable housing. Hanson stressed the need for proactive collaboration with local authorities to address these issues. Despite these challenges, Hanson reaffirmed the commitment to finding solutions with community partners to ensure the well-being and readiness of service members and their families.



“We must face today’s challenges and continue to grow and build to combat the challenges of our adversaries and the capabilities we need to wage our space freedom tomorrow,” Hanson said.



SBD 1 facilitates and empowers combat-ready space and homeland defense operations by providing critical global support, including communications, power, logistics, contracting and security. Moreover, SBD 1 attends to the welfare of families residing and working on the command's installations through medical, family support and military readiness services.



“Our collective efforts bolster the security of our space domain and ensure the seamless operation of our nation's and our allies' space assets,” Hanson said.



For further information on Space Base Delta 1, please visit: www.petersonschriever.spaceforce.mil