Be All You Can Be – Be an Army astronaut!

Photo By Ronald Bailey | Back dropped by the rotating earth, U.S. Army and NASA Astronaut Col. Andrew Morgan...... read more read more Photo By Ronald Bailey | Back dropped by the rotating earth, U.S. Army and NASA Astronaut Col. Andrew Morgan pauses for a photo opportunity during extravehicular activity (EVA) #64 at the International Space Station’s Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer worksite Jan. 25, 2020. Col. Morgan and Italian Air Force and ESA astronaut Col. Luca Parmitano participated in this fourth and final EVA to complete repairs on the AMS, a state-of-the-art particle physics detector. The emblems displayed on Col. Morgan's cuff checklist are U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command (top) and U.S. Space Command (bottom). (Photo by ESA Astronaut Luca Parmitano) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Active-duty Soldiers can compete to join the ranks of an elite Army group comprising 19 astronauts and payload specialists who have been selected since 1978 to serve at NASA.



The Army will convene a candidate board to select Soldiers for nomination to NASA. Although Army astronauts have historically been commissioned officers, the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s NASA Detachment encourages any active-duty Soldier who meets the basic requirements to apply, regardless of rank or military occupational specialty.



“There is absolutely no impediment to a junior-enlisted Soldier, non-commissioned officer, or warrant officer applying to become an Army astronaut, so long as they can meet NASA and the Army’s education and other requirements,” said Lt. Col. Nicholas Holtz, executive officer of the NASA Detachment.



If selected by NASA and the Army, astronaut candidates will undergo a rigorous two-year program to prepare them for spaceflight. They will be assigned to the NASA Detachment at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. Commissioned officers will also become FA-40C space operations officers.



“Soldiers bring a unique and highly valued skillset to the astronaut office,” said Col. Anne McClain, an Army astronaut and commander of the NASA Detachment. “Army astronauts provide Army space expertise and leadership to low-earth orbit and lunar spaceflight missions, NASA programs of record and deep space exploration initiatives. This is why it is important to reach the greatest number of potential astronaut candidates within our ranks for NASA’s next astronaut class.”



The application process to become an astronaut candidate is strict. All applicants, military or civilian, must apply directly to NASA, per their announcement via www.usajobs.gov. Basic eligibility criteria for all astronauts can be found at www.nasa.gov/astronauts/.



Active-duty Soldiers must also submit their applications to the Army Astronaut Candidate Board through the Army/NASA astronaut liaison, Keira Hardy (keira.d.hardy.civ@army.mil). Those applications must include copies of the resume submitted to usajobs.gov, current Soldier Talent Profile, the Soldier’s last Army Combat Fitness Test card, and their last two evaluation reports (or counseling statements for E-4 and below).



Applicants may also submit any other evaluation report that covers pertinent experience they would like to highlight, such as significant leadership time, time in combat, etc. The board will not accept letters of recommendation.



“It’s vitally important that Soldiers interested in applying to become an Army astronaut thoroughly review and comply with NASA’s requirements, as well as the Army’s military personnel message to have their applications in order and submitted before the April 2 deadline,” said Keira Hardy, Army astronaut liaison at the Johnson Space Center. “Both the Army and NASA have very specific guidelines for applicants, and failure to meet those guidelines could be the difference between being considered or eliminated right from the start.”



For further information on Army-specific requirements, see MILPER message 24-072. Deadline for applying is April 2, 2024 although Soldiers are encouraged to submit applications as soon as feasible.



Soldiers currently serving in the Army Reserve or Army National Guard who are interested in applying are encouraged to engage with their chain of command about their application and potential selection.