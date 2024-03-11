CMSAF Bass visits Hill AFB

Photo By Senior Airman Seth Haddix | Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass gives a patch to Airman 1st Class...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Seth Haddix | Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass gives a patch to Airman 1st Class Destiny Majors, 75th Force Support Squadron retirement and separation technician, inside a hangar on Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Jan. 8, 2024. Bass held an all-call during a visit to Hill AFB to engage with Airmen and extend her perspective of the priorities and changing future of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Haddix) see less | View Image Page

Hill Air Force Base welcomed Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass as she visited the base Jan. 8. During the visit, she held an all-call to engage with the Airmen on a large scale, where she hosted a question-and-answer session with service members and extended her perspective of the priorities and changing future of the Air Force.



“We are serving at an inflection point in history,” said Bass. “In 2024, we exist in a completely different global and strategic landscape. We must think deeply about how we can optimize our Air and Space Force.”



Almost three and a half years ago, Bass was selected as the Air Force’s first female CMSAF. As she wraps up her time in the position, she visited Utah and the many units that call the state home.



Hill is home to multiple units, including the 75th Air Base Wing, the host unit of the installation. The 75th ABW works to support the units and Airmen of Hill, powering mission success to the U.S. Air Force’s second largest base by both population and geographical size. The primary major command occupying the base is Air Force Material Command, which delivers warfighting capabilities, technology, weapon systems and more to the Total Force.



The base is also home to the 388th Fighter Wing, attached to Air Combat Command, with the mission of maintaining combat readiness to deploy, employ and sustain F-35A Lightning II aircraft in support of national defense. Working within Hill and those units is more than 50,000 personnel fueling the mission.



“As the Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, my focus is heavy on the people,” said Bass. “How do we get the next generation of Airmen on board, and how do we retain the people we need during this time of consequence?”



During the all-call, Bass provided an opportunity for Airmen to share their questions and voice their thoughts. Among the Airmen was Air National Guardsman Senior Airman Allyson Ukich, 124th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, Gowen Field, Idaho, who was attending Hill’s Airman Leadership School.



“No matter what job we have, what rank you are or level of training you are at, we all work together toward the same goal,” said Ukich. “Opening up the floor for questions no matter what rank you are, to me, is extremely important. It gives me high hopes for the future.”



As we enter the new year, Bass encouraged Team Hill and the members of the Air Force to embrace new policies, practices and strategies along with the changing warfighting landscape that the future may bring.



“Our message to you is ‘Get ready for the change and get ready to embrace it,’” said Bass. “It’s going to be you who helps chart that path to what we need to look like in the future. Thank you for being part of the 1 percent that wears this uniform. Thank you for the sacrifice that you and your families make every day.”