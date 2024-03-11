Retired Army civilian shares experience with retirement process at 20th CBRNE Command

Photo By Marshall Mason | A retired U.S. Army civilian shared his personal experience with the retirement...... read more read more Photo By Marshall Mason | A retired U.S. Army civilian shared his personal experience with the retirement process with Army civilians who serve at the premier Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) command, March 5. Michael R. Williams, who previously served in the 20th CBRNE Command’s G6 Communications Directorate, spoke at the monthly Army civilian professional development session at the 20th CBRNE Command Headquarters on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason. see less | View Image Page

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – A retired Army civilian shared his personal experience with the retirement process with Army civilians who serve at the premier Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) command, March 5.



Michael R. Williams, who previously served in the 20th CBRNE Command’s G6 Communications Directorate, spoke at the monthly Army civilian professional development session at the 20th CBRNE Command Headquarters on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.



From 19 bases in 16 states, Soldiers and Army civilians from 20th CBRNE Command take on the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.



Based on his year of retirement, Williams shared his timeline for receiving his interim and full retired pay and discussed many other important details that Army civilians should consider before deciding to retire.



He encouraged all Army civilians to learn as much as possible about their retirement benefits.



“This is my experience,” said Williams. “Everyone is going to have their unique experience. You all have unique careers.”



Born and raised in an American military family in Germany, Williams joined the U.S. Army in 1981. He served as a unit supply specialist and Army recruiter during his 20 years in uniform.



He began his civil service career at the Portland, Oregon, Recruiting Battalion before volunteering to deploy with the Army Corps of Engineers to Iraq where he led a team responsible for IT Customer Support.



Williams joined the 20th CBRNE Command in 2008 where he worked on communications planning, program management, logistics, records management, the command inspection program and general administration.



He later served at U.S. Africa Command’s J6 Directorate where he focused on interoperability and cybersecurity as a program manager in the Coalition Division.



In 2019, he returned to 20th CBRNE Command where he managed headquarters and major subordinate command communications planning and support requirements.



Since he retired, Williams has become a certified pickleball coach.



Charles Hughes, the deputy to the commanding general, has developed a monthly Army civilian professional development program since becoming the senior Army civilian at 20th CBRNE Command in November 2022.



Hughes thanked Williams for sharing his experience and encouraged all Army civilians to learn all that they can about retirement and other Army civilian benefits.