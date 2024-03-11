NAS Pensacola Holds Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce Symposium

Photo By Garrett Dipuma | PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola area leadership participate in an...... read more read more Photo By Garrett Dipuma | PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola area leadership participate in an Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce (IPPW) Symposium March 7 and 8 at the Mustin Beach Club onboard the installation. The IPPW is a Department of Defense-wide program that aims to foster a culture of prevention to address harmful behaviors through a proactive approach to cultivate healthier command climates and enhance readiness. see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola’s Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) hosted an Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce (IPPW) symposium at the Mustin Beach Club, March 7 and 8.



“Integrated primary prevention isn’t just about mitigating risks; it’s about fostering a culture where safety and wellbeing are intrinsic values,” said NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Terry ‘Village’ Shashaty. “By proactively addressing potential hazards at their roots, we not only safeguard our Sailors and civilian employees, we also cultivate a workplace where everyone feels empowered to thrive.”



The Office of the Chief of Naval Operations (OPNAV) and Commander, Navy Installation Command (CNIC) are focusing on the primary prevention and human factors process as part of the Navy’s integrated culture framework to mitigate, eliminate or manage risk factors, including sexual assault, harassment, domestic abuse, child abuse and suicide to foster healthier command climates, enhanced readiness and a greater ability for service members to execute critical missions and promote protective factors in the prevention of destructive behaviors.



“The goal of this workforce is to be able to assist at a command level by looking at various factors that show us what that command climate looks like,” said Jennifer Cauley, NAS Pensacola supervisory integrated prevention coordinator. “.”



OPNAV and CNIC identified NAS Pensacola as a ‘proof of concept’ site and conducted the symposium in order to provide information concerning Integrated Primary Prevention (IPP) and IPPW to area leadership and key stakeholders.



“We are using Pensacola as a proof of concept site because it is such a unique place that what will work here will be easy to extrapolate to other commands,” said Cauley.



The Department of Defense (DoD) is using IPP to foster a culture of prevention to address harmful behaviors through preventives instead of using a reactive approach to foster healthier command climates, enhanced readiness and a greater ability for service members to execute critical missions. Some examples of this in practice include communities that encourage healthy habits, empathy, communication, and help-seeking; and cultivating the values of inclusivity, connectedness, dignity, and respect while enhancing access, equity, rights, and engagement.



NAS Pensacola, referred to as the "Cradle of Naval Aviation," is designed to support operational and training missions of tenant commands, including the Naval Aviation Technical Training Center (NATTC); Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC); Marine Aviation Training Support Groups (MATSG) 21 and 23 and serves as the headquarters for Naval Education and Training Command (NETC).