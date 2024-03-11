Commander, Navy Installations Command announces Fire & Emergency Services Award Winners for 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. (March 12, 2024) – Commander, Navy Installations Command announced the 2023 Fire and Emergency Services Award winners late last month.



“Our firefighters and emergency responders face difficult situations, put others ahead of themselves and are often touch people’s lives each time they answer a call,” said Carl B. Glover Jr, CNIC F&ES Director. “They deserve our gratitude and admiration. I’m pleased for the opportunity to publicly recognize their outstanding achievements from the past year.”



The annual Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES) Awards recognize the outstanding teams and individuals across CNIC.



The Navy’s 10 regions submitted a total of 88 award nomination packages across 14 award categories. CNIC HQ Fire & Emergency Services managed the award selection panel and conducted an in-depth review of all nominations.



The following nine CNIC F&ES teams and personnel stand out as Navy F&ES Award winners and will go on to represent Navy at the DoD level of competition:



• Small Fire Department of the Year: Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport

• Medium Fire Department of the Year: Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka

• Large Fire Department of the Year: Navy Region Mid-Atlantic District 3, Naval Air Station Oceana, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story

• Fire Prevention Program of the Year: Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, Naval Support Activity Crane

• Military Firefighter of the Year: ABH1 (AW) Anna Perez, Naval Support Activity Naples

• Civilian Firefighter of the Year: Jeffry Frawley, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Forth Worth

• Military Fire Officer of the Year: ABH1 (AW) Hayden Ballard, Naval Station Rota

• Civilian Fire Officer of the Year: Nicholas Khan, Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay

• Fire Service Instructor of the Year: Kraig Parker, Naval Station Mayport



Additional Navy Only Award winners are:

• EMS Provider of the Year: Jennifer Fraga, Navy Region Northwest, Battalion 2, Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor

• Fire Inspector of the Year: Gladys Bolyard, Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay

• Fire Chief of the Year: Cedric Patterson, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic District 3, Naval Air Station Oceana, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story



Navy F&ES Hall of Fame:

• Charles “CP” Miedzinski Jr., Region Fire Chief (retired), Naval District Washington

• Bennie “Bud” Williams, Region Fire Chief (retired), Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

• Mark Weil, Assistant Fire Chief of Prevention (retired) Naval Air Station Corpus Christi

• Ira Simmons (deceased), Fire Chief, Bolling Air Force Base (Navy)

• Ricky Brockman, Deputy Director (retired), Commander Navy Installations Command



Navy F&ES Lifetime Achievement Award:

• Thomas “TJ” Maury (deceased), Fire Chief, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans

• Gene Rausch, Deputy Director (retired), Commander Navy Installations Command

• John Lyon, District Chief, Naval Support Activity Annapolis



A formal awards presentation is scheduled for 1 May 2024, as part of the Region Fire Chief working group meeting at NSA Annapolis.



“The level of competition was tremendous this year and selecting winners was no easy feat,” said Carl B. Glover Jr, CNIC F&ES Director. “I’m very proud of the work being done to provide essential services not only to our Navy installations but also the communities outside the fence line. Congratulations again to all of the honorees.”



The Navy F&ES Awards Program was instituted in 1997 to recognize the most outstanding fire departments and personnel for achieving the highest degree of excellence in mission support and fire protection management.



Category criteria was developed by the Department of Defense F&ES working group comprised of the chiefs of the service component’s respective F&ES programs.



Selections for fire departments and fire prevention program of the year awards were based on emergency response performance; department level recognition, accreditation and certifications; customer outreach and public education; training and education; innovation and initiatives in safety, health and quality of life; fire prevention inspections, engineering, code compliance and enforcement; community and public education programs; and innovativeness.



Selections for individual categories were based on accomplishments, job performance, technical competence, leadership ability, initiative, resourcefulness, program development, training development, performance as an instructor, trainer or speaker and professional credentials.



The Navy F&ES Hall of Fame was established in 2003 to recognize significant and distinguished contributions to the Navy firefighting services.



The Navy F&ES Lifetime Achievement Award honors individuals who have been firefighters for at least 20 years, to include five years of service to Navy F&ES, and whose remarkable achievements in the fire service exemplify outstanding performance.



Commander, Navy Installations Command is responsible for worldwide U.S. Navy shore installation management, designing and developing integrated solutions for sustainment and development of Navy shore infrastructure as well as quality of life programs. CNIC oversees 10 Navy regions, 70 bases, and more than 43,000 employees who sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family. Follow CNIC on social media: Facebook, Facebook.com/NavyInstallations; X, @cnichq; and Instagram, @cnichq.

