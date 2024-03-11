FY25 President's Budget designates $155 Million for Buffalo District Projects

Courtesy Photo | The logo of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, headquartered in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The logo of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., Mar. 12, 2024. The Buffalo District delivers world class engineering solutions to the Great Lakes Region, the Army and the Nation in order to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management, and emergency assistance during peace and war. (U.S. Army illustration by USACE Buffalo District) see less | View Image Page

The President’s Budget for fiscal year 2025 released yesterday includes more than $7.2 billion in discretionary funding for the Civil Works program of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, with just over $155 million set aside for Buffalo District projects.



Of great significance for the region is $101.35 million in funding for projects within the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program. FUSRAP was initiated in 1974 to identify, investigate, and clean up or control sites that were part of the Nation's early atomic energy and weapons program. Activities at the sites that are eligible for FUSRAP were conducted by the Manhattan Engineer District or the Atomic Energy Commission, both predecessors of the Department of Energy.



The Civil Works budget funds $54.35 million within the Operation and Maintenance Program, which includes maintenance of federal shipping channels and navigation structures within the Buffalo District’s area of responsibility, including the Black Rock Lock and operation and maintenance of the Mount Morris Dam. These structures are part of the Great Lakes Navigation System, which provides significant economic benefit to the Nation and added shoreline protection and flood reduction benefits to areas behind the structures.



USACE Buffalo District FY25 President Budget funding is distributed as follows:



--FUSRAP--

Joslyn Manufacturing, Ind. – $400,000

Guterl Steel, N.Y. – $57,500,000

Niagara Falls Storage Site, N.Y. – $9,550,000

Seaway Site, N.Y. – $200,000

Harshaw Chemical Company, Ohio – $1,500,000

Luckey Site, Ohio – $5,000,000

Shallow Land Disposal Area, Pa. – $27,000,000

Superior Steel Site, Pa. – $200,000



--New York--

Black Rock Lock, N.Y. – $9,378,000

Buffalo Harbor, N.Y. – $3,304,000

Mount Morris Dam, N.Y. – $4,076,000



--Ohio--

Ashtabula Harbor, Ohio – $3,304,000

Cleveland Harbor, Ohio – $14,447,000

Conneaut Harbor, Ohio – $3,715,000

Fairport Harbor, Ohio – $5,621,000

Huron Harbor, Ohio – $206,000

Lorain Harbor, Ohio – $1,213,000

Sandusky Harbor, Ohio – $1,584,000

Toledo Harbor, Ohio – $7,252,000



Projects not funded through the President’s Budget have the potential for funding through the FY24 or FY25 Workplan and Infrastructure Investments and Job Act. FY24 Workplan projects and their funding amounts are scheduled to be released in early summer 2024 with the FY25 Workplan following in summer 2025.



For more information on the President’s FY 2025 Budget, please visit: https://www.whitehouse.gov/omb/budget/.



The FY 2025 Civil Works budget press book is also available at http://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/CivilWorks/Budget.aspx under the heading Budget Information: Press Books.





The Buffalo District delivers world class engineering solutions to the Great Lakes Region, the Army and the Nation in order to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management, and emergency assistance during peace and war.