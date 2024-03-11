From Oahu to Rock Island: JMC’s Le inspired by her mother

Teria Le’s personal interests and career goals played a significant part in her decision to pursue a Civilian career with the Joint Munitions Command.



The budget analyst found out about the command, which is headquartered at the Rock Island Arsenal, through a friend, but Le already knew what life was like as a Department of Defense employee.



“My mother works for First Army. The exposure to the federal government sector provided a positive role model and an understanding of the benefits associated with working in such a career field,” said Le, who became a member of JMC’s workforce in May 2023. “My mother’s experience in the military contributed to the belief that a career within the federal government could offer a stable and rewarding career path.



“My mother has been my biggest motivation and inspiration growing up,” added Le, who was born in Oahu, Hawaii. “She has instilled so much into me and seeing her achieve so much in her lifetime has inspired me to go above and beyond.”



And Le, who holds a bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University in apparel merchandising and design with a minor in entrepreneurial studies and a master’s degree in business administration with a specialization in entrepreneurship from Capella University, sets the bar high for herself.



“I aim to increase my value within JMC by focusing on developing strong analytical skills. This will require me to continuously improve my understanding of government processes and financial management,” Le said. “One way I plan to develop my analytical skills is by networking and collaborating with other professionals within the organization.



“By working closely with colleagues, I can gain valuable insights and learn from their experiences,” Le added. “Being a leader is an important aspect of my growth, and I strive to develop my leadership skills by working with others, collaborating on projects, and taking on additional responsibilities. As the federal government evolves, it is crucial for me to stay updated on new policies and regulations, as well as technological advancements that could impact my work.”



Le has diverse skills and pursuits. At JMC, she juggles several responsibilities simultaneously. Le is the feedback coordinator for the Minority College Resource Program, and she is also the point of contact for Government-Owned, Government-Operated funding programs. In that role, Le has expanded her knowledge in data analytics and grown within JMC.



“I aspire to continue to excel by acquiring new skills and networking with professionals within the federal government,” Le said. “As I climb the ladder of leadership, I will demonstrate strong work ethics, dedication, and leadership qualities. These attributes will not only help me achieve my professional goals but also contribute to the betterment of the organization.”



Beyond her professional endeavors, Le's aspirations extend into the realms of entrepreneurship and academia. Fueled by a passion for learning, she aspires to pursue a doctorate degree. As the founder of a vegan natural skincare business, Le also has plans to venture into the menswear industry.



“By working hard and striving for success, I aim to create a positive impact on both businesses and the communities I serve,” Le said.

