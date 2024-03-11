Defense Department’s Largest Population-Based Health Related Behaviors Survey Now Open

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia — The Defense Health Agency has announced that the Department of Defense’s largest population-based Health Related Behaviors Survey is now open.



Approximately 250,000 active duty service members were randomly selected to participate.



Recipients will receive an email invitation in their .mil email addresses from support@2024hrbs.com with a survey control number and a link to the welcome page. Service members can also check their eligibility online if they are unsure if they were selected.



Considered the DOD’s flagship survey, it measures health behaviors to better understand how they can affect readiness or service members’ ability to do their job. Examples of health behaviors include mental and physical health, exercise, and substance use.



“The more we know about the health of our service members, the better equipped we are to develop policies and practices that improve their well-being and the care we provide,” said Dr. Daniel Evatt, chief of the research execution section for DHA’s Psychological Health Center of Excellence.



The survey is confidential and takes about 15–20 minutes to complete. It can be taken on a work or personal computer, smartphone, or tablet.

Participants have until the end of April to complete the survey.



The DOD has partnered with the RAND Corporation, a private research and analysis company, to conduct the survey.



For more information and an extensive FAQ on the purpose of the survey, visit health.mil/HRBS and the health.mil newsroom.



Media with additional questions should contact DHA Media Relations at dha.ncr.comm.cal.dha-media@health.mil.



The Defense Health Agency (DHA) provides health services to approximately 9.6 million beneficiaries, including uniformed service members, military retirees, and their families. DHA operates one of the nation’s largest health plans, the TRICARE health plan, and manages a global network of more than 700 military hospitals, clinics, and dental facilities.



