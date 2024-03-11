U.S. Navy's Voluntary Education Program Celebrates 50 Years of Empowering Sailors

[Virginia Beach, VA] - The U.S. Navy is preparing to commemorate a momentous milestone in its history as it celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Navy's Voluntary Education (VOLED) program. Since its establishment on May 14, 1974, the program has been pivotal in empowering Sailors to achieve personal and professional growth through educational opportunities. Over the past five decades, the VOLED program has had a profound impact, providing thousands of sailors with access to educational resources and enabling them to earn professional credentials and college degrees. This has allowed Sailors to expand their personal and professional knowledge, enhance their skills, and increase their readiness to perform their duties effectively. As the anniversary approaches, the Navy aims to recognize the program's achievements and inspire a new generation of Sailors to leverage its benefits through a 50th-anniversary celebration and graduation ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk on May 14, 2024, at 10 a.m.



In 1974, OPNAV Instruction 1560.45 Navy College for Achievement (NCFA) was formalized. The Navy laid out opportunities available to Sailors with a handful of programs and participating schools. In addition, it established the support mechanisms for the voluntary education network of education specialists and required installation commanders with an assigned education specialist to provide support. It detailed the programs Sailors could expect to find at each NCFA office.



Through NCFA, Sailors could enroll in a certificate or degree program with a participating institution—regardless of their duty location—and be guaranteed specific policies advantageous to Sailors and their transient lifestyle. NCFA program advantages included no school residency requirements, acceptance of transfer credits from regionally accredited institutions, and the maximum possible credits for Navy courses and experience, among the stipulations participating schools agreed to follow.



The Navy Voluntary Education program has had two name changes in the past 50 years, going from Navy Campus for Achievement to Navy Campus in the 1980s to the Navy College Program in 2000. Over the years, the Navy has taken steps to review and analyze its programs and processes. In 2010, the Navy forged ahead with a bold move in centralization and virtualizing its program with the assembly of a new innovative approach to providing education services delivery globally in that of the Navy College Virtual Education Center (NCVEC), thereby leading the way to a fully implemented virtual education program with 24/7 access to counseling services, and educational programs in 2020. While Sailors' transient lifestyle is still the same,



today's VOLED program has changed with the times and technology. It offers a variety of ways for Sailors to complete various types of education through programs such as Tuition Assistance (TA), which pays tuition for course enrollments toward completion of a certificate, and/or college degrees (Associate, Bachelor, and Master) and Navy College Program for Afloat College Education (NCPACE) which is available to Sailors who are assigned to specific deployable commands.



"Navy Voluntary Education has been the passport to unlock future educational aspirations for active-duty personnel for over 50 years," says Jacqueline Rhodes, Navy College Program's Future and Support Operations Division Head. "This program has provided countless opportunities for our service members to expand their knowledge and skills, empowering them to excel both in their military careers and beyond."



Throughout the past five decades, active-duty service members who have participated in off-duty education through the Navy VOLED program have experienced many benefits. Increased engagement, critical thinking abilities, enhanced retention, creativity, feedback, and a deeper understanding of military readiness are just a few of the advantages highlighted by Ms. Rhodes. "This comprehensive approach to education has not only enriched the lives of individual Sailors but has also contributed to the overall readiness and effectiveness of the Navy."



Navy leaders remain committed to allowing Sailors to further their educational goals. Since 1974, the Navy has spent over $1,978,196,578 billion in TA funding for nearly 10 million course enrollments. TA is the Navy's most popular VOLED program, with approximately 15 percent of sailors (around 42,000) participating at any time.



LCDR Mollie Greenlund, the Navy College Program's Director, emphasizes the transformative power of voluntary learning. "Education enables positive change in one's life and the wider world. Voluntary, self-driven education is often the most impactful kind," states LCDR Greenlund. "By choosing to pursue education out of internal motivation rather than external obligation, sailors develop essential life skills such as perseverance and self-discipline."



The Navy recognizes that voluntary learning fosters empowerment and growth beyond knowledge acquisition. "The process itself brings meaning and value beyond just the knowledge gained," adds LCDR Greenlund. Proactively seeking out educational opportunities cultivates personal growth and life skills that transcend the subject matter learned. This self-driven pursuit of knowledge is invaluable and worth encouraging among Sailors.



As the Navy prepares to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the VOLED program, it aims to share the inspiring success stories of former and current Sailors who have benefited from the program. These individuals have achieved personal milestones and significantly contributed to Navy mission readiness and accomplishment. Through these stories, the Navy hopes to inspire a new generation of Sailors to embrace the educational resources available to them and realize their full potential.



The VOLED program has played a vital role in retaining talented Sailors within the Navy. The program helps foster loyalty and commitment among Sailors by providing educational opportunities and encouraging them to continue their service. Additionally, the program is an attractive incentive for potential recruits, displaying the Navy's commitment to its members' personal and professional growth.



The Navy's Voluntary Education program has been a cornerstone in the personal and professional growth of Sailors for the past 50 years, which is why sailors earned more than 178,651 certificates and degrees in the last ten years alone. As the Navy commemorates this milestone, it aims to pave the way for a brighter and more educated future for all Sailors, ensuring their success both within the Navy and beyond.



For more information on how to participate, call: 833-330-MNCC (6622), select option 3, "Education & Training," then option 1 for "Navy TA & Counseling," or text -877-838-1659 and live chat with a Navy College Education Counselor.



Visit our website, www.navycollege.navy.mil, to live chat with our Education Counselors or use



the self-service Chatbot.



Submit a Help Request - Ticket: https://30432.livehelpnow.net/



Submit an Inquiry via the Issue Tracker in MyNavy Education: https://myeducation.netc.navy.mil/webta/home.html

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2024 Date Posted: 03.11.2024 15:30 Story ID: 465915 Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy's Voluntary Education Program Celebrates 50 Years of Empowering Sailors, by Steve Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.