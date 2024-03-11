The Volt Vet: 83-Year-Old Inspector Still Sparking on the Job

The concept of retirement flickers distantly like a far-off lightning storm for 83-year-old High Voltage Systems Inspector Ted Mills, who continues inspecting transmission lines with youthful exuberance despite his advanced years.



Mills, a trained electrical engineer, works with the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington. He has built his career in the field for more than 23 years. He cultivated expansive electrical engineering expertise over 18 years at Hess Oil Refinery, before its closure. The last five years, Mills worked at NAVFAC Washington installing and maintaining the electrical systems as a critical function to ensure safe and reliable operations.



“I love what I do; my doctor told me when I get frustrated it is time to quit. There is a lot of work here that I can contribute to in order to ensure reliability of service. As of now, retirement is not in my vocabulary,” said Mills.



Mills transitioned from the position of an assistant power distribution superintendent to the duties of Power Distribution Superintendent when the superintendent and assistant superintendent unexpectedly vacated their offices. He was promoted and transferred to lead 34 employees. His dedication to his craft is attributed to his father, who, as an electrical engineer, would take him on various projects when he was a boy.



“I started my five-year apprenticeship that involved several disciplines in the Basseterre Sugar Factory in St. Kitts. I then studied electronics and transitioned to power distribution, installation and maintenance. My advice to anyone who wants to start in this field is to get into an apprentice program, study and be prepared; know your job. Electricity is not easy.”



Mills embraces and enjoys working closely with his team. The St. Kitts native lives in Jessup, Maryland. When he is not installing and maintaining power distribution systems or conducting high voltage inspections, Mills, a licensed pilot, works on motor vehicles and projects like building the Bradley GT and other vehicle kits. His sharpshooting prowess distinguishes different gun platforms, such as the technical contrasts between J.C. Higgins firearms and Browning fully automatic shotguns. He also shaped an Indian Head Teepee on the target board using a Remington .22 rifle. Mills credits his ability to remain agile and focused to a healthy lifestyle of no alcohol, caffeine and smoking and his relationship with God.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2024 Date Posted: 03.11.2024 15:04 Story ID: 465913 Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Volt Vet: 83-Year-Old Inspector Still Sparking on the Job, by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.