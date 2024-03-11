Blending Technical Skill with Real-World Smarts, Lienhart Named Civilian Engineer of the Year

The best engineers leverage a blend of technical excellence, creative problem-solving, communication clarity, leadership collaboration, accountability, ethical responsibility, thirst for growth and ingenious zeal. These are the attributes that Elizabeth Lienhart brings to Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington as the Planning, Design & Construction (PDC) Business and Resources director. She is the 2024 Civilian Engineer of the Year for her contributions to the design management of the $300+ million executive hangar for the Air Force at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.



“I feel honored and humbled to be recognized for this award. Our command is full of talented and dedicated engineers, and I am proud of and to be part of this team.”



Lienhart started her career as an office assistant at a mechanical contracting firm where management noticed her computing acumen and initiated training in Auto Computer-Aided Design (CAD); AutoCAD is a 2D and 3D software application. This opportunity paved the way for thrilling work to support commercial and industrial initiatives.



“The exposure the drafting role gave me was unbelievably fun and everyday felt like an episode on the television show How It’s Made.”



Lienhart unlocked a lifelong fascination with complex buildings and systems at scale. During the last 12 years, she has applied her engineering and NAVFAC knowledge to provide financial and budget management, data analysis and contract portfolio management. She has worked on several projects that include biomedical labs, hospitals, processing plants, office buildings, fire stations, hotels, simulator facilities and explosive labs. Her most challenging though has been the one she is being awarded for, the executive hangar for the Air Force.



“This work included extensive communication, coordination and decision documentation with eight different U.S. Air Force components under the eyes of many senior staff including admirals and generals.”



Lienhart was commended for her dedication and management of the project, which receives high visibility and national importance. The Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology alumna believes engineering is a rewarding career that goes beyond technical aptitude and instills critical life proficiencies to troubleshoot a rattling motor or conceptualize a backyard deck design.



“But also, what other degree goes as far professionally with only four years of school? School gives you a foundation and then you learn on the job how to apply those foundations to work.”



For the 2024 Civilian Engineer of the Year, that foundation is priceless. She is guided by the belief expertise does not come from having every answer memorized, but rather understanding knowledge gaps and the best resources to address them. “No one needs to be perfect; you just need to be willing to learn and take the steps necessary to improve. If you can manage that, there are no closed doors.”



When Lienhart, who lives in Cincinnati, Ohio, is not busy at work, she is enjoying the tranquil solitude beneath the water while scuba diving.

