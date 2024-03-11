Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    437th Airlift Wing celebrates award winners

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Christian Silvera 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. – The 437th Airlift Wing recognized the top performers of 2023 during a ceremony on base, March 7, 2024.

    437th AW leadership recognized the accomplishments in numerous categories to include enlisted Airmen, officers, civilians, and teams.

    The winners of the 2023 437th AW Annual Awards are:

    Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Mary Dubovik, 437th Operations Support Squadron

    Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) of the Year: Tech Sgt. Brandon Hansen, 15th Airlift Squadron

    Senior NCO of the Year: Senior Master Sgt. Clifton Robertson, 437th Aerial Port Squadron

    Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. Jordan Robertson, 16th Airlift Wing

    Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj. Michael Ricci, 437th Aerial Port Squadron

    Civilian Category I of the Year: Mr. Vincent Barnes, 437th Aerial Port Squadron

    Civilian Category II of the Year: Mr. Jason Plummer, 437th Operations Support Squadron

    Volunteer of the Year: Airman 1st Class Alex Klaver, 437th Maintenance Squadron

    Key Spouse of the Year: Mrs. Alyssa Hansen, 15th Airlift Squadron

    First Sergeant of the Year: Senior Master Sgt. Brandon Johnson, 437th Maintenance Squadron

    Team of the Year: Team Rapid Dragon, 16th Airlift Squadron

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 14:17
    Story ID: 465906
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
