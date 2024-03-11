JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. – The 437th Airlift Wing recognized the top performers of 2023 during a ceremony on base, March 7, 2024.
437th AW leadership recognized the accomplishments in numerous categories to include enlisted Airmen, officers, civilians, and teams.
The winners of the 2023 437th AW Annual Awards are:
Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Mary Dubovik, 437th Operations Support Squadron
Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) of the Year: Tech Sgt. Brandon Hansen, 15th Airlift Squadron
Senior NCO of the Year: Senior Master Sgt. Clifton Robertson, 437th Aerial Port Squadron
Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. Jordan Robertson, 16th Airlift Wing
Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj. Michael Ricci, 437th Aerial Port Squadron
Civilian Category I of the Year: Mr. Vincent Barnes, 437th Aerial Port Squadron
Civilian Category II of the Year: Mr. Jason Plummer, 437th Operations Support Squadron
Volunteer of the Year: Airman 1st Class Alex Klaver, 437th Maintenance Squadron
Key Spouse of the Year: Mrs. Alyssa Hansen, 15th Airlift Squadron
First Sergeant of the Year: Senior Master Sgt. Brandon Johnson, 437th Maintenance Squadron
Team of the Year: Team Rapid Dragon, 16th Airlift Squadron
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 14:17
|Story ID:
|465906
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 437th Airlift Wing celebrates award winners, by SrA Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT