Vincennes native takes charge of Indiana National Guard's 81st Troop Command

Photo By Sgt. Kelsea Cook | Indiana National Guard Maj. Gen. Timothy Winslow, outgoing 81st Troop Command coming general, passes the command flag to Maj. Gen. Dale Lyles, adjutant general, during a change of command ceremony at Indiana National Guard headquarters in Indianapolis, March 10, 2024. The colors are passed to Lyles as a symbol of the unit never being without leadership. (Indiana National Guard photo by Sgt. Kelsea Cook)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana National Guard’s 81st Troop Command changed commanders in a ceremony on Sunday, March 10, 2024.



Brig. Gen. Michael Grundman, a Vincennes native, took command from Maj. Gen. Timothy Winslow, who was in command since 2021.



The Indiana National Guard adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Dale Lyles served as the reviewing officer for the ceremony. In his speech he displayed his confidence for Grundman taking over as 81st Troop Command commanding general.



“Mike is an experienced leader at all levels," said Lyles. "He's an exceptional soldier and demonstrates the right potential and character to lead the diverse units of the 81st Troop Command."



Grundman has serviced in the military for more than 32 years. Prior to assignment as the commanding general, he served as an assistant adjutant general for the Indiana Army National Guard.



Grundman's operational experience includes three tours to Iraq and Afghanistan with assignments as an infantry battalion operations officer where he participated in Operation Iraqi Freedom's invasion and counterinsurgency campaign, a battlefield surveillance brigade operations officer during Operation New Dawn, and as a senior adviser to the Afghan 215th Corps during Operation Resolute Support.



The 81st is comprised of units from specialty fields including, a civil support team, an emergency response force package, a cyber battalion, six military police units, a public affairs detachment, a chaplain detachment, a history detachment, two theater acquisition teams and a Special Forces company.



The 81st Troop Command provides command, control and support of subordinate units during training and domestic operations for non-divisional Indiana Army National Guard units in order to maintain readiness and task proficiency.



All assigned soldiers are prepared to rapidly deploy in order to successfully execute missions supporting overseas contingency operations and provide defense support to civil authorities.