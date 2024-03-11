Brigadier General Azubuike Recognized with Woman of Valor Award

Courtesy Photo | Brig. Gen. Amanda Azubuike stands for a photo with representatives of the Prince...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Brig. Gen. Amanda Azubuike stands for a photo with representatives of the Prince George's County African Diaspora Advisory Board after receiving the Woman of Valor award during the ADAB International Women's Day event March 8, 2024. The ADAB Woman of Valor Award is a distinguished honor that recognizes the exceptional contributions of African immigrant women serving in the uniformed services. This award celebrates the strength, resilience, and unwavering commitment displayed by remarkable individuals who have chosen a path of service to their new home country. see less | View Image Page

CAPITAL HEIGHTS, Md. – The African Diaspora Advisory Board of Prince George’s County presented the Woman of Valor Award to Brig. Gen. Amanda Azubuike during their International Women’s Day 2024 event, held March 8. Azubuike, who currently serves as the Deputy Commanding General of the U.S. Army Cadet Command, has had a distinguished military career, including service as both an Army pilot and Army public affairs officer over her more than 30 years in uniform.



“As the quote goes, ‘There is nothing more powerful than a humble person with a warrior spirit driven by a higher purpose’," said C. Vincent Iweanoge, Chair of the Prince George’s County African Diaspora Advisory Board. “Brig. Gen. Azubuike has exemplified the warrior in her by overcoming every barrier in her path and has become that beacon of hope and aspiration for the African immigrant female that seeks to achieve excellence. Thank you for your service!”



The ADAB Woman of Valor Award is a distinguished honor that recognizes the exceptional contributions of African immigrant women serving in the uniformed services. This award celebrates the strength, resilience, and unwavering commitment displayed by remarkable individuals who have chosen a path of service to their new home country.



“I’m so grateful for my African roots and the trailblazers who came before me, paving the way for my unique journey,” said Azubuike. “I’m even more grateful to be a U.S. citizen. America truly is a land of opportunity, and I believe this country is worth fighting for.”



The Woman of Valor Award acknowledges both the professional accomplishments of African immigrant women and their remarkable stories of perseverance and triumph over adversity. The award serves as a platform to amplify the voices of African immigrant women who have excelled in their roles, fostering a sense of pride and community within the broader diaspora. By honoring their dedication and sacrifice, the ADAB aims to inspire future generations, encouraging young women to pursue careers in the uniformed services and follow in the footsteps of these exceptional role models.



“I am filled with pride for my fellow recipients and immigrants,” said Azubuike. “It is an honor to stand in a room filled with women who’ve had the tenacity to be a catalyst for change, to inspire and empower those whose paths you cross.”



Azubuike was recently selected to serve as the Army’s next Chief of Public Affairs, a position she will assume later this year.