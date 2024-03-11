Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling announces major gate change

Photo By Robert W. Mitchell | MAIN GATE CHANGE | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman William Dyer, a gate guard with the...... read more read more Photo By Robert W. Mitchell | MAIN GATE CHANGE | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman William Dyer, a gate guard with the 11th Security Forces Squadron, checks driver credentials at Arnold Gate on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., on January 18, 2024. Arnold Gate will begin 24/7 continuous gate operations on March 25, 2024, swapping main gate duties with JBAB’s South Gate. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C., -- Beginning March 25, the Arnold Gate will become the main point of entry at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, providing continuous 24/7 gate operations. South Gate, JBAB’s current main gate, will halt continuous gate operations and begin reduced operations under a new schedule.



Under the new schedule, South Gate will be open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and closed on weekends and holidays – the same schedule currently adhered to by the Arnold Gate.



The move to switch main gate operations furthers ongoing efforts to improve security and enhances quality of life for those who live and work on JBAB.



“This change builds upon our continual efforts to modernize, support, and defend JBAB while delivering excellence to the military, civilians, families, residents, as well as contractors who call our base home,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Crowley, commander of JBAB and the 11th Wing.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nicholas Mercurio, commander of the 11th Security Forces Squadron, conducted a thorough assessment of gate operations, gate utilization and off-base traffic flow at both locations prior to the decision to move forward with the switch.



“It’s the logical first step in an iterative process to improve both our customer service and the integrated defense posture for JBAB,” Mercurio said, adding that, this change would also allow for quicker travel routes for first responder vehicles.



“Arnold Gate by any measure—location, layout, throughput capacity, facilities, force protection—is the main installation access control point and sets the most favorable conditions for my Defenders to provide 24/7 base defense,” he said.



The switch will not impact Firth Sterling Gate (FSG), which will continue to operate under its normal schedule.



JBAB patrons are encouraged to submit feedback and about these changes and other initiatives through the Interactive Customer Evaluation (ICE) tool at https://ice.disa.mil/index.cfm?fa=site&site_id=251. User experience feedback and user data provide JBAB leadership and the 11th SFS with valuable insight on how to better serve the JBAB community.



Any permanent gate hour changes will be posted to https://www.jbab.jb.mil/About-JBAB/Inbounds-and-Visitors/, while temporary gate hour changes are announced via the Air Force Connect App and https://www.facebook.com/jbabdc/.



*While we have your attention, the 11th SFS would like to provide two reminders:

• For more information about registering your ID card to allow access through the pedestrian turnstiles, please contact the JVC at 202-284-3555.

• Uber is an option for those living on JBAB. It’s recommended residents schedule rides in advance due to the limited pool of drivers with access to base. Uber Eats is also being explored as a potential future option, and additional updates will be provided when available.