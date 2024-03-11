908th OSS Welcomes New Commander

Photo By Bradley Clark | U.S. Air Force Col. Shane Devlin, 908th Operations Group commander, left, bequeaths...... read more read more Photo By Bradley Clark | U.S. Air Force Col. Shane Devlin, 908th Operations Group commander, left, bequeaths the 908th Operations Support Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Jeffrey Lehmkuhl, 908th OSS incoming commander, during the 908th OSS change of command ceremony March 9, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Devlin was the presiding official for the ceremony, which saw Lt. Col. Jeffrey Randall relinquish command, and Lehmkuhl accept command, of the 908th OSS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark) see less | View Image Page

The 908th Operations Support Squadron held a change of command ceremony, March 9, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.



908th Operations Group Commander, Col. Shane Devlin, transferred command of the 908th OSS from Lt. Col. Jeffrey Randall to Lt. Col. Jeffrey Lehmkuhl during the ceremony.



Randall’s previous assignment was as the director of operations for the 908th OSS. He has been with the wing for nearly 20 years previously serving the 908th OG as an aircrew life support officer, chief of current operations and chief scheduler.



During the ceremony, Devlin spoke highly of Randall’s time as the squadron commander and thanked him for getting the unit to where it is now.



“Everything that you have done has proven that you were right person for the job,” said Devlin.



Next Devlin turned his attention to Lehmkuhl.



“If you look at his career, everything he does is top tier,” explained Devlin. “His strategic thought and acumen make him the right person for this position. I have full faith and confidence is his ability to command this unit.”



Randall then had a chance to speak, reflecting on his time as the squadron commander.



“It was a great opportunity to serve the OSS,” said Randall.



After speaking, the three then positioned themselves for the change of command’s passing of the unit guidon.



Following Lehmkuhl receiving command and thanking those in attendance and previous mentors and leaders, he turned his focus to Devlin, Randall, and key unit partners. on the unit and the future.



“Col. Devlin, thank you for allowing me this opportunity,” said Lehmkuhl. “Lt. Col. Randall, I appreciate your leadership and getting the OSS to where it is now. I look forward to continuing our relationship with Detachment 3 of the 58th Operations Group and continuing that that force integration. I also look forward to the vital partnership we have with the 23rd Flying Training Squadron.”



Lehmkuhl then addressed the 908th OSS.



“I am excited to be your commander,” said Lehmkuhl. “There has been lots of change and there will be lots of change. I believe we are the backbone of the OG. Sure, the helicopter squadron will fly, but we will be doing everything else for this new training mission.”



Lehmkuhl is the former director of operations for the 908th OSS. He was commissioned in the U.S. Air Force through the California State University, San Bernardino’s ROTC program in 2005, and has flown more than 1,300 hours including 247 combat hours in the T-6A, UH-1H, HH-60G, HC-130N, and F-16C aircraft.



Lehmkuhl has also been a squadron and group executive officer, mission plans officer, training officer, chief of current operations, instructor pilot, wing plans and programs chief, personnel recovery chief, and a regional defense fellow at the College of International Security Affairs at the National Defense University at Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D. C.



Lehmkuhl closed with emphasizing change.



“I think of all of you as agents of change,” said Lehmkuhl. “Continue to bring all your experience and expertise to help us get through these changes.”