Learning to Lead

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Feb. 29, 2024) - Camp Lemonnier prepares its Sailors to serve at the next level by providing Enlisted Leader Development (ELD) courses in support of the Chief of Naval Operations Navy Leader Development Framework.



“With our rotation schedule at Camp Lemonnier, we are fortunate to have the opportunity to make these classes available for our active and reserve Sailors,” said Senior Chief Information System Technician Anita Harmon.



ELD course offerings include the Foundation Leadership Course (FLDC), Intermediate Leadership Course (ILDC) and Advanced Leadership Course (ALDC), which CLDJ’s enlisted leaders administer to sailors advancing to second and first class petty officer or chief petty officer, respectively.



"FLDC builds the foundation for our younger sailors for how to make ethical decisions that align with the Navy core values of honor, courage and commitment, said Senior Chief Logistics Specialist James Rincon. “It helps build their character to face future challenges, so it’s important to make sure that their foundation is strong.”



The three courses built on previous petty officer indoctrination courses by facilitating participant interaction for better performance.



“When completing the course, many of our Sailors say this is the best leadership course the Navy has had,” said Harmon. “Our leaders should not only be competent warfighters, but embody character traits that align with the Navy’s core values.”



Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests.



Investing in Sailors’ leadership development drives Camp Lemonnier’s mission forward, bolstering its world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands.(U.S. Navy Story by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Patricia Elkins)

