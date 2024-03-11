Corps to host public information session for first Lake Stonycreek flood study

FRIEDENS, Pa. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will host a public information session about an upcoming flood study for Lake Stonycreek in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. The flood study will assess property surrounding the lake and be used to update FEMA mapping and the county’s flood insurance study.



WHO: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District.



WHAT: This public information session is a forum for the community to learn about the study’s purpose and procedures. The meeting will consist of a 30-minute presentation followed by a question-and-answer segment. Representatives from the district and FEMA will be available for consultation after the presentation.



Additionally, attendees can learn about the proposed schedule and upcoming survey work on properties surrounding the lake.



Pittsburgh District, in partnership with FEMA, will perform field surveys of properties around the lake and conduct hydrologic analyses to support updating the flood insurance rate map, which outlines the lake’s 100-year water service elevations.



The current flood maps are available at https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home.



WHEN: Wednesday, March 20, 2024 from 6 – 8 p.m.



WHERE: Shanksville-Stonycreek High School, 1325 Cornerstone Road, Friedens, PA 15541.



WHY: Public meetings are important opportunities for communities to learn about, provide feedback, voice concerns, and share information about the corps’ activities and objectives. The flood study will give FEMA and the community a precise assessment of the lake’s water-surface elevations and increase accuracy.



Pittsburgh District’s 26,000 square miles include portions of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland, and southwestern New York. It includes more than 328 miles of navigable waterways, 23 navigation locks and dams, 16 multi-purpose flood-control reservoirs, 42 local flood-protection projects, and other projects to protect and enhance the nation’s water resources infrastructure and environment.



Media can contact the Public Affairs office at CELRP-PA@usace.army.mil or 412-395-7500.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2024 Date Posted: 03.11.2024 11:30 Story ID: 465873 Location: FRIEDENS, PA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps to host public information session for first Lake Stonycreek flood study, by Andrew Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.