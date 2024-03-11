SETAF-AF Welcomes New Deputy Commanding General

VICENZA, Italy - U.S Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) welcomed its new Deputy Commanding General (Reserve), Brig. Gen. Daniel L. Cederman Mar. 11 here at Caserma Del Din.

Cederman serves as the principal advisor to the SETAF-AF Commanding General on the integration of the Army Reserve into Army activities in Africa, ensuring mission readiness and future force requirements. Cederman also serves as the command’s DCG during day-to-day activities.

"It is an honor to be the incoming Deputy Commanding General for SETAF-AF," said Cederman. "SETAF-AF plays a vital role in meeting the strategic objectives of the United States in Africa and I'm excited to be part of this amazing team and look forward to working with, and supporting, our Soldiers, Civilians, and Families."



Cederman began his Army career in 1997 as an Engineer officer in the 41st Engineer Battalion, Fort Drum, New York. He would later hold numerous leadership positions throughout his military career, most recently serving as the division chief for East & South Africa strategic plans and policy on the Joint Staff. He holds a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Chapman University and a master’s in national security strategy from the National War College.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brig. Gen. Cederman to the SETAF-AF team," said Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund, SETAF-AF commanding general. "He brings with him a wealth of experience and leadership that will benefit not just our command but also our African partners."



Cederman takes over the position from Brig. Gen. Brian T. Cashman, who departs to assume command of U.S. Africa Command’s Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

"I want to thank all the Soldiers and Civilians of SETAF-AF for their hard work and dedication to the mission over my tenure," Cashman said. "Thank you for reaching new heights and maximizing readiness, meeting mission tasks and taking care of our most valuable asset -- each other."



"Brig. Gen. Cashman leaves big shoes to fill," said Wasmund. "From leading SETAF-AF's forward command post into Niger to safeguard personnel in the immediate aftermath of the military coup in 2023 to helping our command better integrate and operationalize our Security Forces Assistance Brigade and the SETAF-AF Civil Affairs Battalion across Africa, he's been the right leader at the right team in this command." Cashman joined SETAF-AF in the summer of 2022.



U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe & Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis response options in Africa and Europe.

For more information on U.S. Army activities in Africa, go to www.setaf-africa.army.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2024 Date Posted: 03.11.2024 11:26 Story ID: 465870 Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SETAF-AF Welcomes New Deputy Commanding General, by CPT Billy Lacroix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.