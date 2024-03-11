AFRL honors lab’s top performers at 2021 annual awards ceremony

Photo By Keith Lewis | Maj. Gen. Heather Pringle, AFRL commander,and Abby Neal, daughter of Richard Neal,...... read more read more Photo By Keith Lewis | Maj. Gen. Heather Pringle, AFRL commander,and Abby Neal, daughter of Richard Neal, present the AFRL Commander's Cup Richard Neal Special Recognition for a Team award to the AFRL Systems Technology Office-2B team at the AFRL 2021 Annual Awards Ceremony, March 1, 2022, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Accepting the award on behalf of the team is Ronald Stites. (U.S. Air Force photo/Keith Lewis) see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AFRL) – People from across the Air Force Research Laboratory enterprise joined together during a hybrid virtual and in-person award ceremony March 1 to honor the lab’s 2021 Annual Award winners. The awards ceremony, held at Wright-Patterson AFB, included teleconference participants from 14 other AFRL locations across the United States.



Maj. Gen. Heather Pringle, AFRL commander, delivered opening and closing remarks, recognizing the exceptional efforts, accomplishments, and unique skills of AFRL’s Airmen and Guardians as One Lab Supporting Two Services. Serving as emcees during the event were 2nd Lt. Paul Bean and Jessica Yates, both from AFRL’s Aerospace Systems Directorate. The invocation was given by Chap. (Capt.) Kristin Swenson.



Special guests attending the ceremony were Jack Blackhurst, former AFRL Executive Director, and Abby Neal, daughter of Richard Neal.



From the AFRL Command Staff were Tim Sakulich, Executive Director, Col. Paul Henderson, Vice Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Bill E. Fitch, Command Chief. Joining via VTC were directors, supervisors, awardees, friends and family members from all operating locations.



“Greetings Air Force Research Lab. It’s wonderful to have you all here today, celebrating our inspired leaders, who are part of One Lab Supporting Two Services,” Pringle said during opening comments. “As you know, we have 15 locations supporting this event from all around the United States. We don’t do this enough, frankly, and what you do in this science and technology enterprise is really hard work. I’m glad you all took the time today to pause and celebrate those that have really gone above and beyond in their work over the past year in helping the research lab be the best team that we can.”



Pringle shared the reasoning behind the term of endearment she uses to describe those who are part of AFRL – unicorns.



“Every single unicorn in Air Force Research Lab matters. There’s a really important reason why I call you all unicorns. One of the reasons is because you have special talents that are unique and nobody else shares those throughout the entire Department of the Air Force. Whether it’s the Air Force or the Space Force, no one has your unique set of special capabilities. What you do is so special to help further air superiority and space superiority.”



The AFRL Annual Awards recognize excellence in numerous varied capacities, including Airman of the Year, Mission Support, Diversity, and the Commander's Cup.



The 2021 AFRL Annual Award winners are:



Airman of the Year

Specialist Danielle D. Lynch, 711 HPW/Fort Same Houston, Texas



Noncommissioned Officer of the Year

Tech. Sgt. Jesse M. Reyes, AFRL/RD, Det 15, Hihei, Hawaii



Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year

Senior Master Sgt. Cassie M. Gaddis, 711 HPW, WPAFB, Ohio



Company Grade Officer of the Year

Capt. Stephanie Spiker, AFOSR, Arlington, Va.



Individual Mobilization Augmentee Company Grade Officer of the Year

Capt. Dustin R. Strickland, AFRL/RV, Kirtland AFB, N.M.



Field Grade Officer of the Year

Maj. Adam Sheridan, AFRL/RG, WPAFB



Individual Mobilization Augmentee Field Grade Officer of the Year

Lt. Col. Joshua F. Torgerson, AFRL/RI, Rome, N.Y.



Civilian Category I

Jonathan L. Moorman, AFRL/RX, WPAFB, Ohio



Civilian Category II

Patrick M. Hyden, AFRL/RQ, WPAFB, Ohio



Civilian Category III

Michael D. Pilkenton, AFRL/RY, WPAFB, Ohio



Administrative Exellence Award

Jack A. Brown, 711 HPW, WPAFB, Ohio



Senior Administrative Excellence Award

Sandi R. Ortega, AFRL/RV, Kirtland AFB, N.M.



Supervisory Award

Carrie C. Crane



Leadership Award

Dr. Andrew J. Metcalf, AFRL/RV, Kirtland AFB, N.M.



Senior Leadership Award

Gabriel D. Mounce, AFRL/RV, Kirtland AFB, N.M.



Mission Support Individual Award

Jeferey T. Light, AFRL/RY, WPAFB, Ohio



Mission Support Team Award

RSF Financial Team (AFRL/RS, WPAFB, Ohio



International Individual Award

Dr. Nathaniel Lockwood, AFOSR, Arlington, Va.



International Team Award

Autonomy and Artificial Intelligence International Team, AFRL/RI, Rome, N.Y.



Scientific and Technical Technician Individual Award

Kevin L. King, AFRL/RQ, WPAFB, Ohio



Scientific and Technical Technician Team Award

Range Operations Team, AFRL/RW, Eglin AFB, Fla.



Scientific and Technical Management Individual Award

Capt. Dillon T. Roberts, AFRL/RQ, Edwards AFB, Calif.



Scientific and Technical Achievement Individual Award

Dr. Timothy P. Fleming, AFRL/RD, Kirtland AFB, N.M.



Scientific and Technical Achievement Team Award

Semiconductor Laser team, AFRL/RD, Kirtland AFB, N.M.



Mr. Jack Blackhurst Innovation Award

Robert J. Denton Jr., AFRL/RI, Rome, N.Y.



Diversity Award

AFOSR, Arlington, Va. and AFRL/RQ, WPAFB, Ohio



Commander’s Cup Junior Force Individual Award

Verenice Mondragon, AFRL/RG, Austin, Texas and Mr. Apoorva I. Bhopale, AFRL/RV, Kirtland AFB, N.M.



Commander’s Cup Individual Senior Award

Dr. James Sumpter, AFRL/RW, Eglin AFB, Fla.



Commander’s Cup Team Award

Skyborg/AAAx Team, AFRL/RS, WPAFB, Ohio and AFRL/RW, Eglin AFB, Fla.



Commander’s Cup Richard Neal Special Recognition Award for a Junior Individual

1st Lt. Connor Martin, AFRL/RI, Rome, N.Y.



Commander’s Cup Richard Neal Special Recognition Award for a Senior Individual

Judson McCarty, AFRL/STO, WPAFB, Ohio



Commander’s Cup Richard Neal Special Recognition Team Award

STO-2B



About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 11,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com.