    AFRL honors lab’s top performers at 2021 annual awards ceremony

    Photo By Keith Lewis | Maj. Gen. Heather Pringle, AFRL commander,and Abby Neal, daughter of Richard Neal,...... read more read more

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Story by Bryan Ripple 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AFRL) – People from across the Air Force Research Laboratory enterprise joined together during a hybrid virtual and in-person award ceremony March 1 to honor the lab’s 2021 Annual Award winners. The awards ceremony, held at Wright-Patterson AFB, included teleconference participants from 14 other AFRL locations across the United States.

    Maj. Gen. Heather Pringle, AFRL commander, delivered opening and closing remarks, recognizing the exceptional efforts, accomplishments, and unique skills of AFRL’s Airmen and Guardians as One Lab Supporting Two Services. Serving as emcees during the event were 2nd Lt. Paul Bean and Jessica Yates, both from AFRL’s Aerospace Systems Directorate. The invocation was given by Chap. (Capt.) Kristin Swenson.

    Special guests attending the ceremony were Jack Blackhurst, former AFRL Executive Director, and Abby Neal, daughter of Richard Neal.

    From the AFRL Command Staff were Tim Sakulich, Executive Director, Col. Paul Henderson, Vice Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Bill E. Fitch, Command Chief. Joining via VTC were directors, supervisors, awardees, friends and family members from all operating locations.

    “Greetings Air Force Research Lab. It’s wonderful to have you all here today, celebrating our inspired leaders, who are part of One Lab Supporting Two Services,” Pringle said during opening comments. “As you know, we have 15 locations supporting this event from all around the United States. We don’t do this enough, frankly, and what you do in this science and technology enterprise is really hard work. I’m glad you all took the time today to pause and celebrate those that have really gone above and beyond in their work over the past year in helping the research lab be the best team that we can.”

    Pringle shared the reasoning behind the term of endearment she uses to describe those who are part of AFRL – unicorns.

    “Every single unicorn in Air Force Research Lab matters. There’s a really important reason why I call you all unicorns. One of the reasons is because you have special talents that are unique and nobody else shares those throughout the entire Department of the Air Force. Whether it’s the Air Force or the Space Force, no one has your unique set of special capabilities. What you do is so special to help further air superiority and space superiority.”

    The AFRL Annual Awards recognize excellence in numerous varied capacities, including Airman of the Year, Mission Support, Diversity, and the Commander's Cup.

    The 2021 AFRL Annual Award winners are:

    Airman of the Year
    Specialist Danielle D. Lynch, 711 HPW/Fort Same Houston, Texas

    Noncommissioned Officer of the Year
    Tech. Sgt. Jesse M. Reyes, AFRL/RD, Det 15, Hihei, Hawaii

    Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year
    Senior Master Sgt. Cassie M. Gaddis, 711 HPW, WPAFB, Ohio

    Company Grade Officer of the Year
    Capt. Stephanie Spiker, AFOSR, Arlington, Va.

    Individual Mobilization Augmentee Company Grade Officer of the Year
    Capt. Dustin R. Strickland, AFRL/RV, Kirtland AFB, N.M.

    Field Grade Officer of the Year
    Maj. Adam Sheridan, AFRL/RG, WPAFB

    Individual Mobilization Augmentee Field Grade Officer of the Year
    Lt. Col. Joshua F. Torgerson, AFRL/RI, Rome, N.Y.

    Civilian Category I
    Jonathan L. Moorman, AFRL/RX, WPAFB, Ohio

    Civilian Category II
    Patrick M. Hyden, AFRL/RQ, WPAFB, Ohio

    Civilian Category III
    Michael D. Pilkenton, AFRL/RY, WPAFB, Ohio

    Administrative Exellence Award
    Jack A. Brown, 711 HPW, WPAFB, Ohio

    Senior Administrative Excellence Award
    Sandi R. Ortega, AFRL/RV, Kirtland AFB, N.M.

    Supervisory Award
    Carrie C. Crane

    Leadership Award
    Dr. Andrew J. Metcalf, AFRL/RV, Kirtland AFB, N.M.

    Senior Leadership Award
    Gabriel D. Mounce, AFRL/RV, Kirtland AFB, N.M.

    Mission Support Individual Award
    Jeferey T. Light, AFRL/RY, WPAFB, Ohio

    Mission Support Team Award
    RSF Financial Team (AFRL/RS, WPAFB, Ohio

    International Individual Award
    Dr. Nathaniel Lockwood, AFOSR, Arlington, Va.

    International Team Award
    Autonomy and Artificial Intelligence International Team, AFRL/RI, Rome, N.Y.

    Scientific and Technical Technician Individual Award
    Kevin L. King, AFRL/RQ, WPAFB, Ohio

    Scientific and Technical Technician Team Award
    Range Operations Team, AFRL/RW, Eglin AFB, Fla.

    Scientific and Technical Management Individual Award
    Capt. Dillon T. Roberts, AFRL/RQ, Edwards AFB, Calif.

    Scientific and Technical Achievement Individual Award
    Dr. Timothy P. Fleming, AFRL/RD, Kirtland AFB, N.M.

    Scientific and Technical Achievement Team Award
    Semiconductor Laser team, AFRL/RD, Kirtland AFB, N.M.

    Mr. Jack Blackhurst Innovation Award
    Robert J. Denton Jr., AFRL/RI, Rome, N.Y.

    Diversity Award
    AFOSR, Arlington, Va. and AFRL/RQ, WPAFB, Ohio

    Commander’s Cup Junior Force Individual Award
    Verenice Mondragon, AFRL/RG, Austin, Texas and Mr. Apoorva I. Bhopale, AFRL/RV, Kirtland AFB, N.M.

    Commander’s Cup Individual Senior Award
    Dr. James Sumpter, AFRL/RW, Eglin AFB, Fla.

    Commander’s Cup Team Award
    Skyborg/AAAx Team, AFRL/RS, WPAFB, Ohio and AFRL/RW, Eglin AFB, Fla.

    Commander’s Cup Richard Neal Special Recognition Award for a Junior Individual
    1st Lt. Connor Martin, AFRL/RI, Rome, N.Y.

    Commander’s Cup Richard Neal Special Recognition Award for a Senior Individual
    Judson McCarty, AFRL/STO, WPAFB, Ohio

    Commander’s Cup Richard Neal Special Recognition Team Award
    STO-2B

    About AFRL
    The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 11,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Posted: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 10:19
    Story ID: 465864
    Location: DAYTON, OH, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    AFRL
    Annual Awards Ceremony

