Goodyear Assumes MCRC Sergeant Major Post

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va.— Sgt. Maj. Adan Moreno relinquished his post as the Marine Corps Recruiting Command sergeant major to Sgt. Maj. Allen B. Goodyear during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, March 8, 2024.

For Moreno, a Beeville, Texas, -native, the ceremony also marked the end of his 30-year career. For Goodyear, a Concord, California, -native, this is not his first time with MCRC as he was a canvassing recruiter out of Recruiting Station St. Louis, Missouri, in 2005 and completed that tour with MCRC as the staff noncommissioned officer-in-charge of Recruiting Sub Station Quincy, Illinois, in 2008.

During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. William Bowers, commanding general of MCRC, emphasized Goodyear’s wealth of experience and leadership skills, as well as his distinguished career in the Marine Corps. Citing that Goodyear has served in various roles, including combat deployments and leadership positions throughout his time in the Marine Corps. Lastly, he added, Goodyear’s dedication to the Marine Corps, leadership, and recruiting experience make him well-suited to help lead MCRC.

Bowers also praised Moreno for his outstanding leadership and dedication as the MCRC sergeant major.

“I am grateful to have had the privilege of serving as the MCRC sergeant major and to have put on this uniform for over thirty years,” said Moreno. “I wouldn’t change a minute of my time as a recruiter and the last thirty years of my life as a Marine.”

Under Moreno’s leadership, MCRC achieved milestones and met recruiting goals.

“In 20 months, we have been to 40 recruiting stations, 100 recruiting substations, and have traveled thousands of miles, and in the two years since he has been sergeant major, we have recruited 80,000 Marines,” said Bowers.

As Goodyear assumes his new role, he will build upon the foundation laid by Moreno and the other previous MCRC sergeants major. He plans to continue the legacy of supporting and assisting his Marines.

“It’s hard to fathom 3 decades in the Marine Corps, and I can’t wait to follow in your footsteps,” Goodyear said to Moreno. “And to the Marines, I’m super excited to be here, and I can't wait to get at it; I’m here to support you with whatever I can do.”