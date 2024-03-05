Women's History Spotlight

In an era where the U.S. Armed Forces are continually advancing, being a woman in a male-dominated field can bring its own challenges and experiences that shape one’s career. Chief Master Sgt. Elizabeth Allaca, the 241st Air Traffic Control Squadron’s chief of operations, reflects on her military career and the decision to become an air traffic controller, citing a desire to make a difference and to help others.



Having enlisted in the Mississippi Air National Guard, Allaca’s career has taken her to many different locations including Wyoming, Oregon, Missouri and Florida.



“I started out at the 248th Air Traffic Control Squadron in Meridian, Mississippi,” says Allaca. “They didn’t have a radar for me to train on and so they PCS’d me up to Cheyenne, Wyoming.”



Being a woman in military doesn’t always sit well to others, says Allaca.



Allaca says the chatter from others about how women are so much more emotional than men never phased her.



“You can look at it any way you want to,” says Allaca. “But I’m passionate. I’m very passionate about what I believe in and what I think is right.”



Allaca speaks to the uphill battle women face in a career that’s mostly male-dominated.



“You know, it has always felt like it's a fight,” says Allaca. “I’ve had to do a little bit more to get myself to where I'm at.”



Allaca consistently advocates for creating a comfortable work environment by addressing uncomfortable situations directly and privately with colleagues.



“I think that the way you handle that as a person, especially if it is towards you, you educate those people,” says Allaca. “And I educated a lot of people.”



With Allaca being a chief master sergeant in the U.S. Air National Guard, she says that leaders prioritize mission success over rank ambition.



“This stripe isn’t for me,” says Allaca. “It’s for everybody I serve.”



“If I can make a difference one more time before I retire, then that’s my goal,” says Allaca.



While she’s thankful for being a women in the U.S. Air Force, Allaca says she’s beyond thankful for the men and women that put on this uniform everyday.



“It’s wonderful to be here where I’m sitting,” says Allaca.

