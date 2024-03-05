174th NCO and Senior NCO Induction Ceremony

The 174th Attack Wing inducted a new set of noncommissioned officers (NCOs) and senior (NCOs) during an induction ceremony here March 9 at the base dining facility.



13 new staff sergeants and eight new master sergeants were inducted during the ceremony.



Command Chief Master Sgt. Sonja Williams, 174th Attack Wing Command Chief, kicked off the ceremony by addressing the new inductees. She noted the importance of recognizing the responsibilities inherent with the transition to NCO and senior NCO ranks, as stated in the NCO and senior NCO charges.



The NCO charge relates how NCOs are now considered front-line supervisors entrusted with presenting the image of competence, integrity and pride, and responsible for placing their Airmen's needs above their own and leading by example.



The senior NCOs charge highlights the transition from sergeants being technical experts in their fields to leaders and mentors responsible for promoting the highest standards of conduct, appearance and performance.



"It is important to understand that you have greater responsibilities now... both for the staff sergeants and master sergeants, and it's important that you set a great example for the younger Airmen," said Williams.



During the ceremony, the NCO and senior NCO inductees recited their respective charges and received certificates from 174th Attack Wing Commander Col. John O’ Connor, recognizing their induction into the NCO and senior NCO positions.



The ceremony concluded with a brunch put on by the 174th services members.

