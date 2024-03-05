Military Police Host Gala

Soldiers of the 290th Military Police Brigade and their families attended a gala during their January Battle Assembly in Mount Juliet, Tennessee on January 20, 2024.



As over 200 guests arrived, they were greeted with handshakes by a receiving line of the unit's leadership, led by the 200th Military Police Command's Commanding General, Major General Cary Cowan Jr., and Command Sergeant Major Robert Provost. Attendees of the event included the Brigade's Command team, Soldiers and their families, foreign national partner force servicemembers from Belgium, Canada, the Netherlands, and Germany, as well as other distinguished guests.



Guests experienced a full course meal and an award ceremony, giving Soldiers and families an opportunity to meet with one another and applaud the Brigade's outstanding Soldiers. "We don't always have time to pay respect to the traditions of the Army, but they're important to create that sense of belonging and teamwork," said Brigade Commander Colonel Jonathan Bennett.



U.S. Airforce Chief Master Sergeant T. Brent "Chip" Chaddick, the night's guest speaker, discussed the importance of readiness at the individual Soldier level and how personal accountability creates stronger units. Chaddick went on to present Col. Jonathan Bennett and Command Sergeant Major Jeffrey Culberson an award for being exemplary Soldiers, showcasing his words of encouragement.



The event was planned and executed thanks to the staff at the Hilton Garden Inn and the planning committee, which was led by Captain Travis Joseph, Mr. Grant Smith, Major Shandie Rickey, Major Elizabeth Sillasen, Captain Lauren March, First Lieutenant Nichole Jasper, and First Sergeant Nathan Corwin.

