America’s Navy Pumps Up Recruiting at Arnold Classic in Columbus Ohio

Columbus, OH – Sailors from across the nation gathered last weekend to present America’s Navy to body builders and fitness aficionados from around the world during the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio.

“We are excited to be attending the Arnold Fitness Expo this year because America’s Navy is looking for those individuals who can meet the intense physical challenge many of our programs require.” Navy Counselor Chief Wesley Lewison said as the event kicked off Friday.

The Arnold Sports Festival had humble beginnings in 1989 and has grown to become the world’s largest health and fitness expo bringing more than 100,000 attendees, and over 15,000 athletes from 80 nations together to watch and compete in a variety of strength and fitness disciplines like: weightlifting, arm wrestling, strongman events and much more, according to there website.

“When you’re thinking about people who rise to meet physical challenges where better to look,” Chief Lewison said. “To find people who have forged themselves, and then show them how they can be further Forged by the Sea is why we [America’s Navy] are here.”

Ben Rogers, a volunteer for the Arnold amateur competition said that he loved that the Navy was at the Arnold because there is a wide range of people and interests and “you have some of the fittest people in the world walking around, and that's what we need in the military.”

10 recruiters from various Navy Talent Acquisition Groups across the nation came together at the event to help promote Navy awareness and even present some of the awards to the athletes.

“A lot of people don't know what the Navy is, which is kind of crazy to think about,” Gas Turbine Systems Technician 2nd Class (GSM2) Anayentzy Peregrino, a recruiter from Texas, said during the event.

Friday night, GSM2 helped show who America’s Navy is when, in her dress blues, she presented one of the top awards for the event. “It was amazing, it was exhilarating, the emotion back there was just insane,” she said after the awards presentation.



The Arnold Classic is a great opportunity to spread awareness Commander Lacey Popson, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville said. “As you walk around, you see all the vendors, all the other services, I think it's important that we show big Navy presence at events like this, particularly ones that are fitness focused.”

