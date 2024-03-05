Goodfellow AFB hosts Texas ROTC cadets

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Evelyn D'Errico 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force ROTC cadets from Baylor University, Angelo State University and the University of Texas at San Antonio visited Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, on Feb. 15.
    Cadets interested in commissioning into intelligence or cyber career fields were invited to tour Goodfellow and look at the operational Air Force.
    “Throughout the cadet training cycle, they will have multiple opportunities to look at the different career fields they can go into with the Air Force,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Charles Ruddek, 14N course flight commander. “Unlike enlisted personnel, cadets have a longer time to decide which career field to select and base visits like this help their decisions.”
    The third and fourth years of ROTC is when cadets usually commit to the Air Force and make their job selections to commission.
    “It’s been cool to see the variety of missions that happen at Goodfellow,” said Josiah Zeigler, Detachment 810 Baylor University cadet. “Seeing the fire department, intel schools and the whole base in general. I can just imagine being a 2nd Lieutenant here at the schoolhouse.”
    The visit included briefings on the intelligence officer course, a static display tour, a company grade officer mentoring session and a tour of the 312th Training Squadron.
    “I think the best part of the trip so far is that the cadets get to see a mix of enlisted and officers from jobs all over working together,” said Ruddek. “It’s important for them to understand because as future leaders they are going to be responsible for making sure missions like this are a success.”

