Army’s OIB modernization advances through collaboration

Photo By Eben Boothby | Christina Freese, deputy chief of staff for Resource Management, gives opening remarks...... read more read more Photo By Eben Boothby | Christina Freese, deputy chief of staff for Resource Management, gives opening remarks during the Human Capital Wargame, held March 6-7. As the Army's Organic Industrial Base undergoes strategic modernization, collaboration emerges as a key driver. Recent events, including the Future Fleet Sustainment Strategic Planning Summit, the Organic Industrial Base Vision and Vectoring Conference, and the Human Capital Wargame, showcase concerted efforts aimed at enhancing efficiency and effectiveness of the OIB. Stakeholders converged to prioritize modernization initiatives, optimize procurement processes, and refine talent management strategies. (U.S. Army photo by Eben Boothby see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. — In an effort to propel the modernization of the Army's Organic Industrial Base forward, Army Materiel Command recently hosted three significant events aimed at enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of OIB operations.



Last October, the Army kicked off its 15-year, more than $18 billion Organic Industrial Base Modernization Implementation Plan to modernize facilities, processes, and the workforce to bring the OIB into the 21st century, infuse industry best practices and refine human resource management structure to maximize the skills and capabilities of the workforce.



The Future Fleet Sustainment Strategic Planning Summit, also known as F2S2, aligns modernization initiatives with the evolving requirements of the OIB. The summit, held Feb. 21-23 and led by key stakeholders from AMC, Life Cycle Management Commands and Program Executive Offices, is a platform to establish priorities and strategic focuses for OIB modernization, with an emphasis on challenging expectations and examining current and future workloads.



A pivotal outcome of F2S2 was establishing an enterprise-level fleet sustainment OIB common operating picture. This initiative aims to provide a comprehensive view of OIB capabilities and requirements, ensuring that modernization efforts adequately support current and future needs. The symposium also sought to identify gaps in OIB modernization and formulate strategies to address them effectively.



The Organic Industrial Base Vision and Vectoring Conference, held Feb. 27-28, convened leaders from all service branches to foster collaboration and share best practices within the military's broader organic industrial base. Discussions at the conference centered around optimizing procurement processes, streamlining supply chains, and driving cost savings without compromising quality. Importantly, an emphasis was placed on cross-service collaboration to enhance interoperability and resource utilization.



Among the highlights of the conference was the revelation of ongoing OIB modernization efforts, including plans to modernize the Army’s 23 arsenals, depots, and ammunition plants over 15 years. Marion Whicker, AMC’s executive deputy to the Commanding General, underscored the importance of proactive planning and readiness.



"Chance favors the prepared mind; it is the same for organizations,” she said.



Complementing these efforts was the Human Capital Wargame, which brought together a group of stakeholders March 6-7 to explore strategies for talent management and workforce development within the AMC OIB community.



The Human Capital Wargame was a crucial platform for refining strategies and initiatives to optimize human capital resources across the organization. Focusing on fostering innovation and collaboration, the event offered valuable insights that will contribute to the overarching goal of OIB modernization.



"During this wargame, we will create actionable plans that encapsulate not just the current workforce but the workforce of the future," said Christina Freese, deputy chief of staff for personnel, during her opening remarks.



The convergence of these events underscores a concerted effort to modernize the Army's Organic Industrial Base. Through collaboration, foresight and innovation, stakeholders are working together to ensure that the OIB remains adaptable, resilient, and capable of meeting the evolving demands of modern warfare.