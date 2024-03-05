Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EACH breaks ground on new MEDEVAC helicopter landing pad

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Story by Gino Mattorano 

    Evans Army Community Hospital

    Evans Army Community Hospital leadership teamed up with Engineers from Fort Carson’s 4th Engineer Battalion to break ground on a new helicopter landing pad near the hospital’s emergency room entrance on March 6.

    The construction project is a joint effort between EACH, the 4th ENG and the Fort Carson Department of Public Works and will provide ease of access to and from Medical Evacuation helicopters.

    Col. Edward Mandril, EACH Commander/Director, is an Army Medical Evacuation Pilot and when he took command of EACH and learned about the challenges for MEDEVAC aircraft to land at EACH, he vowed to rectify the situation during his time in command. He worked closely with Paul Russell, the EACH Facilities Management Division Facility Manager, to find a way to make it happen.

    “Two of our FMD employees, Tony King and Jose Garcia, were previously Army Engineering Officers, so they were happy to take on the project and worked with the 4th ENG to develop a troop support project,” Russell said. “Once we had a conceptual plan together, EACH and 4th ENG engaged with DPW to get all the approvals and certifications needed.”

    The project also provided an opportunity for the 4th ENG Team to put its skills into action.

    “The 4th Engineer Battalion found immense satisfaction in collaborating with Evans Army Community Hospital and the Department of Public Works to construct this helipad," said Lt. Col. Jason Meier, 4th ENG Commander. "This project not only enhances emergency medical services but also fosters a stronger sense of community well-being. This endeavor gives us the opportunity showcase the top-notch military construction skills of our engineers, with the added benefit of uplifting our local community simultaneously. A true win-win for Fort Carson."

    Over the past three years there have been an increase in medical evacuations to EACH, clinical staff and flight crews have experienced challenges moving patients from EACH to aircraft at a temporary landing zone, according to Russell.

    Prior to the Global War on Terror, there was a helicopter landing area near the hospital, but after the war began, the area was identified as a location for Warrior Transition Battalion facilities, and the helicopter landing area was removed to make room for the WTBs. Currently, the site is the location of the Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit and EACH Medical Readiness Battalion.

    According to Russell, the project is estimated to be completed sometime in April.

