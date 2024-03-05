APG begins local Amy Emergency Relief campaign, promotes financial readiness

Courtesy Photo | ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – The winning team sport their accolades during the APG...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – The winning team sport their accolades during the APG Army Emergency Relief Campaign kickoff at Brewner Lanes, here, March 1, 2024. Winners were Chris Hoppe, U.S. Army Maj. Julio Fernandez, Michelle Carvaloo, and Larry Simpson. The campaign was a combination awareness event and bowling tournament designed to promote AER services and financial readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Miller/Released) see less | View Image Page

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – “As a former company commander, I had Soldiers use AER on multiple occasions instead of going to a pay day loan situation, because they fell behind on certain payments and needed help,” said Maj. Dominic Adams, an assistant product manager with Program Executive Office – Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors, APG.

Adams was one of hundreds to participate in APG’s 2024 Army Emergency Relief (AER) Campaign at Brewner Lanes March 1, 2024.

The AER is the Army’s only nonprofit financial assistance organization. The annual campaign’s purpose is to fully inform 100 percent of all active-duty and retired Soldiers and their family members (including spouses and children of deceased Soldiers) about the types of financial assistance available from AER and provide the opportunity for Soldiers to donate.

APG’s campaign was a combination awareness event and bowling tournament designed to promote AER services and financial readiness.

“Today is about leaders and friends and family members understanding the resources that are available to assist soldiers and their families in times of need,” said Col. Phil Mundweil, APG Garrison commander.

The AER offers help in the forms of zero-interest loans and grants, and available to multiple individuals for different reasons such as one Soldier who was married with two children at the time and not receiving pay for two months due to a system error.

“I used AER to ensure a down payment for an apartment because I hadn’t received my basic allowance for housing (BAH),” said Capt. Alexander Davie Sr., company commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, APG Garrison.

Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) is a United States (U.S.) based allowance that provides uniformed service members equitable housing compensation based on housing costs in local housing markets when government quarters are not provided.

Among other things, finances are one of the biggest challenges Soldiers encounter and can be a stress on families, said Mundweil. Soldiers can be too embarrassed to talk to their chains of command but that doesn’t have to be.

“In the current Army, we understand asking for help is a sign of strength,” said Mundweil. “It’s not a weakness and it’s imperative we all know how to direct those who do show that sign of strength and ask for help and direct them to where resources exist.”

One of Adam’s Soldiers who utilized AER wasn’t only not afraid to ask for help but found success from it.

“AER was there to help them through those times and that was amazing for them. They turned themselves around financially and carried on with the mission,” he added.

Mundweil completed his remarks and began the bowling tournament with a call to action.

“I am asking [everyone] to go out and help spread the word about AER. Share the links, get the QR codes and push those things out, and share a positive sentiment as well as we try to meet the campaign goal of 10% participation across APG and 100% awareness, because there is absolutely a gap in our collective knowledge and understanding of this wonderful program,” said Mundweil.

To learn more about the campaign and how to donate, visit https://www.armyemergencyrelief.org/campaign/.

The 2024 Army Emergency Relief campaign ends on June 14, 2024 - The Army’s 249th birthday.