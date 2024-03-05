Maine Gold Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Courtesy Photo | 240308-N-AB310-1024 U.S. Navy Cmdr. Gerald E. Vineyard, former executive officer of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 240308-N-AB310-1024 U.S. Navy Cmdr. Gerald E. Vineyard, former executive officer of the of the gold crew of the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Maine (SSBN 741), speaks during the change of command ceremony at the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum at Keyport, Washington, March 8, 2024. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Travis L. Wood was relieved by Cmdr. Martin E. Roshmann as commanding officer of the gold crew of Maine. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brittney Camacho-Pietri) see less | View Image Page

KEYPORT, Wash. - Cmdr. Travis C. Wood was relieved by Cmdr. Martin E. Roschmann as the commanding officer of the gold crew of the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Maine (SSBN 741) during a change of command ceremony at the Naval Undersea Museum at Keyport, Washington, March 8, 2024.



Wood assumed command of Maine's gold crew in September 2021.



“I am extremely proud of the officers and crew of Maine Gold, and our accomplishments over the past two-and-a-half years. I could not have asked for a better ship or people to work with. I want to especially thank the families of all our Sailors without whom we would not be able to accomplish this extremely important mission,” said Wood.



Roschmann previously served as the head of the tactical development and as the deputy director of the Tactical Analysis Group of the Undersea Warfighting Development Center.



“Cmdr. Wood has built an extraordinary team, and I am humbled and honored to take the baton," said Roschmann. "To the officers and crew of Maine, I am so proud to stand with you as we continue to carry out the Navy’s most important mission, on the Navy’s finest ship, USS Maine!” said Roschmann.



Maine is one of eight Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines homeported at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor. It is the 3rd U.S. Navy ship to bear the name and the 16th Ohio-class submarine.