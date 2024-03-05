Praetorians honor one departing senior enlisted leader and welcome another

Photo By Steven Stover | FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Daniel assumed his responsibility as...... read more read more Photo By Steven Stover | FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Daniel assumed his responsibility as the senior enlisted leader and “keeper of the colors” for the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) in a change of responsibility ceremony hosted by Col. Benjamin Sangster, the brigade commander, at the Juniper Room, Eisenhower Conference and Catering Center, March 8. see less | View Image Page

FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – Colonel Benjamin Sangster, commander, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), hosted a change of responsibility ceremony whereby Command Sergeant Major Jesse Potter relinquished his responsibility of the Praetorians and ‘keeper of the colors’ to Command Sergeant Major Joseph Daniel at the Juniper Room, Eisenhower Conference and Catering Center, March 8.



To farewell Command Sgt. Maj. Potter and welcome Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel were their fellow Soldiers, Civilians, Family and friends, representing the brigade and its subordinate battalions – the 781st MI Battalion (Vanguard), 782d MI Battalion (Cyber Legion), 11th Cyber Battalion (Leviathans), Task Force – Praetorian (the brigade’s Operational Support Element), and the 126th Cyber Protection Battalion, Task Force Echo VIII, Army National Guard – as well as representatives from U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER), the Cyber Mission Force, and Fort Eisenhower.



Potter has been around since, and directly involved in, the formation of the Cyber Corps; has served as the brigade’s S-3 (operations) sergeant major, the command sergeant major for the 781st MI Battalion (Cyber), and as the senior enlisted leader for the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) and the Cyber Protection Brigade – the Army’s only two active-duty cyber brigades – and will next serve as the ARCYBER G-3 (operations) sergeant major.



Sangster talked about the first time he met Command Sgt. Maj. Potter and how his heart raced with excitement.



“When you come across a brigade sergeant major or higher in cyber… very, very, very unique. That’s the rarity of it,” said Sangster. “He’s been the brigade S3 sergeant major, he’s been a battalion sergeant major, he’s been at the school house, he’s been a brigade sergeant major, twice… he’s done all these things, he knows everything, he’s experienced everything, and that’s how I felt in that moment.



“I can tell you from my experience over the 17-18 months that Jesse’s been with us, I think this captures it – I (could) talk about professionalism, pride, people, passion… I think this captures it,” said Sangster. “His office is right next to mine, and you can’t count how many different people, from different cohorts, walk by my office and go to his, because if you have an issue in our brigade, or in the Cyber Corps, this is one of the Soldiers everybody goes to. Everybody knows that if they have an issue or they’re thinking through a problem, who is going to provide them sound advice and experience? This guy.



“And it goes for me as well. I’m telling you, that’s my Woobie right there. He was my Woobie without a doubt. Anytime I came up with one of my crazy ideas, first person I would talk to is right here. He was going to give me sound advice. I don’t think I ever went opposite of what Jesse ever recommended.”



For those who do not know what a Woobie is, read the military.com article titled “Why the Woobie is the Greatest Military Invention Ever Fielded,” or read the Amazon reviews on purchasing a Woobie.



In his remarks, Potter discussed the reason the ceremony was held at Fort Eisenhower and not at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, where the brigade is headquartered.



“The Praetorians are geographically dispersed across the entire United States from Fort Meade, Maryland, across the ocean to Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Joint Base San Antonio, and right here at Fort Eisenhower,” explained Potter. “Actually, two-thirds of our brigade calls CSRA (Central Savannah River Area) their home projecting power from our operational headquarters less than a mile across post.”



Although he couldn’t list all the brigade’s accomplishments – it’s classified – nor could he thank every Soldier and Civilian throughout the brigade, although he honestly would have, he did say “whether it is operational accomplishments, physical prowess or excelling at traditional Army schools and professional military education, you truly have embodied the essence of Praetorians… We are ‘Everywhere and Always…In the Fight! This We’ll Defend. Praetorian 7 logging off.”



Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel is no stranger to the brigade having previously served as the 781st MI Battalion (Cyber) senior enlisted leader.



“To the Soldiers and Civilians of the brigade,” said Daniel. “Our young history was already read, but the true strength lies in its people, and I know from the time served as a battalion command sergeant major that we are stacked with professionals, dedicated to success in the defense of our country. You are the tip of the spear of our nation’s offensive cyberspace capabilities, our mission is critical and you are the best in the world.



“I look forward to getting to know all of you more as we train hard to become masters of our craft, build disciplined leaders and teams, while having fun along the way.”



Praetorian 7 logging on!



"Everywhere and Always...In the Fight!"