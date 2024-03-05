Moody hosts Women in Aviation event for youth

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Team Moody is celebrating Women In Aviation Week through various activities on base and in the local community March 11-15, 2024.



During WIA Week, the 23rd Wing aims to bridge the gap between a younger demographic and U.S. Air Force personnel, igniting inspiration for careers in airpower.



“The community really enjoyed the event last year,” said Capt. Kindred Manceaux, 75th Fighter Squadron pilot. “There has been a lot of anticipation and excitement leading up to this year's event, especially from the local schools. We hope this year’s event is even better than before and gets young kids even more excited about our military.”



The event will encompass a series of career fairs held across various local schools. Culminating the week's activities, the 23rd Wing will provide a guided tour of Moody and aircraft static displays, to inspire youths and educate them on aviation career paths



"As military leaders, it is our duty to pave the way for the next generation, ensuring inclusivity and diversity,” said Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing commander. “Hosting Women in Aviation events inspires youth, bolstering our recruiting efforts and strengthening our armed forces. Diversity in the ranks is crucial for fostering innovation, resilience, and adaptability in our military operations."



In alignment with Sheets' vision of fostering inclusivity and diversity within the military, Manceaux highlights the significance of events like Women in Aviation in inspiring youth and showcasing the vast opportunities available within the U.S. Air Force.



“This event matters because it highlights the diversity and inclusion of our military,” Manceaux said. “It also highlights the incredible opportunities out there for people who are looking to serve in our military and our Air Force.”



The 23rd Wing will be publishing videos and articles throughout the week on the Moody social media pages, which can be found on the Moody website’s homepage.

