Corps of Engineers Mississippi Headwaters reservoirs update

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, Mississippi River Headwaters reservoirs are at or below summer operating band and are ready for any potential spring precipitation.



Corps of Engineers water managers are actively working with Tribal, federal, state and local partners to make necessary adjustments based on the lack of snowpack within the basin. As a result of less than normal precipitation this winter, water managers reduced outflows from the reservoirs to begin the process of reaching the normal summer operating levels.



The Mississippi River Headwaters reservoirs include Cross Lake in Crosslake, Minnesota; Gull Lake near Brainerd, Minnesota; Lake Winnibigoshish in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; Leech Lake in Federal Dam, Minnesota; Pokegama Lake in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; and Sandy Lake in McGregor, Minnesota.



Cross Lake is at elevation 1,228.24 feet and outflow from the dam is 30 cubic feet per second, or cfs, minimum authorized outflow.



Gull Lake is at elevation 1,193.68 feet and outflow from the dam is 20 cfs, minimum outflow.



Lake Winnibigoshish is at elevation 1,297.68 feet and outflow from the dam is 350 cfs, although water managers may cut this further on March 11.



Leech Lake is at elevation 1,294.50 feet and outflow from the dam is 266 cfs. Water managers are cutting outflow today to 216 cfs and may cut this further on March 11.



Pokegama Lake is at elevation 1,273.17 feet and outflow from the dam is 970 cfs. Water managers are cutting outflow today to 720 cfs and may potentially cut further next week.



Sandy Lake is at elevation 1,214.37 feet and outflow from the dam is 20 cfs, minimum outflow.



Note that lake levels are typically kept lower until ice out to minimize impacts of ice damage.



Corps officials will continue to monitor conditions and are prepared to adjust if the situation changes.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2024 Date Posted: 03.08.2024 15:04 Story ID: 465769 Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps of Engineers Mississippi Headwaters reservoirs update, by Shannon Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.