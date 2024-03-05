Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Artisans at Work

    UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Story by Maria Rachel Melchor 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    Naval Air Station North Island, CORONADO - Naval Facilities (NAVFAC) team of motor vehicle operators for Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) move an F/A-18 Super Hornet to its next phase of program known as the Service Life Modification (SLM) program. SLM is an improved evolution of the legacy programs which aims to use the vast knowledge and talent of command artisans to extend the service life of the Super Hornet airframe from 6,000 to 7,500 flight hours with an ultimate goal of reaching 10,000 hours just like FRCSW artisans previously did with the “Legacy” F/A-18 aircraft.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 15:07
    Story ID: 465765
    Location: US
