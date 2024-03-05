Artisans at Work

Naval Air Station North Island, CORONADO - Naval Facilities (NAVFAC) team of motor vehicle operators for Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) move an F/A-18 Super Hornet to its next phase of program known as the Service Life Modification (SLM) program. SLM is an improved evolution of the legacy programs which aims to use the vast knowledge and talent of command artisans to extend the service life of the Super Hornet airframe from 6,000 to 7,500 flight hours with an ultimate goal of reaching 10,000 hours just like FRCSW artisans previously did with the “Legacy” F/A-18 aircraft.

