Navy Civilian Firefighter of the Year: Jeffry Frawley, NAS Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas

Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth firefighter Jeffry Frawley was

recognized as the Navy Civilian Firefighter of the Year for the 2023 Fire and Emergency Services

award competition.



“The NAS JRB Fort Worth Fire Department is the best in the business, and I am incredibly proud

of their team,” said NAS JRB Fort Worth Commanding Officer Beau Hufstetler. “Jeff’s award is

not only indicative of his personal track record of excellence and dedication to service, but it

represents the fighting spirit of his entire department.”



Frawley, a native of Temple, Texas, was selected as the Commander, Navy Region Southeast

Firefighter of the Year, and went on to win Navy Civilian Firefighter of the Year.



“It is a very surreal feeling, I’m not sure what I did to deserve this but I’m at a loss for words,”

said Frawley. “I think the most important part of being a firefighter is helping my community,

from the active duty to the civilians to the outside world and my colleagues. If I could attribute

my success to anything it’d be time management, my wife who supports me in everything I do,

and my fellow firefighters.”



One event stood out to Frawley as the most memorable in his career thus far.



“It’d have to be delivering a baby on a bridge at 5-o-clock in the morning in the pouring rain in

the back of a taxi at Fort Hood,” said Frawley. “It was a little girl in 2004, that baby is 20 now.”

Frawley is known around the NAS JRB Fire Station as being willing to help, fun to be around, and

a great teacher.



“He always makes you feel like you can learn from him in a way that’s positive,” said Jeffery

Owens, a coworker and winner of the 2020 Navy Fire Inspector of the Year. “One quality I

admire of his is how he manages a scene. He’s very in control without having to say he’s in

control, his demeanor makes the patient feel good, makes the medics around him feel better

because of what he is doing directly or indirectly. In the back of an ambulance, he is

phenomenal, even when its packed and people are looking, it’s just calm and that’s what we

want. We want the patient to feel good, but to make your peers feel good as well says

something about how he carries himself.”



Frawley began his almost 30-year career with Cedar Park Fire Department, going on to serve at

Fort Hood, NAS Ingleside, NAS Corpus Christi, and now NAS JRB Fort Worth.



As the winner of the Navy Civilian Firefighter of the Year award, Frawley will be submitted as the

Navy's representative to compete against winners in the same category from other branches of

the military at the Department of Defense (DOD) level.



Presented by Commander, Navy Installations Command, the Navy Fire & Emergency Services

awards program was instituted in 1997. Nominees are selected based on criteria developed by

the DoD F&ES working group, which is composed of the chiefs of the service components'

respective F&ES programs.



The annual award recognizes accomplishments, job performance, technical competence,

leadership ability, initiative, resourcefulness, program development, training development,

performance as an instructor, trainer or speaker and professional credentials.

