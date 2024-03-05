USASA Fort Dix: More than a century of premier training support

Throughout its 117-year history, the mission of U.S. Army Support Activity Fort Dix, New Jersey, has remained steadfast: to provide unparalleled training support. Initially established in 1917 as Camp Dix to organize, equip, train and deploy Army troops during WWI, its role has continuously evolved. Today, it stands as a critical hub for preparing Army units, including recent support to the U.S. Army National Guard 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team's mobilization and deployment in January 2024.



The legacy of meeting training and readiness requirements is deeply ingrained in USASA Fort Dix's history. Following WWI, Camp Dix transitioned into a training ground for the Army Reserve, National Guard, and the Citizens Military Training Camp during the interwar period. In 1939, it was renamed Fort Dix and became a permanent Army installation. During WWII, multiple Army divisions underwent training and deployment from Fort Dix in support of the Allied war effort.



From 1947 until the Base Realignment and Closure Commission in 1992, Fort Dix focused on conducting Basic Training for Army recruits. Post-BRAC, its mission returned to providing training support for the Army Reserve and National Guard. In 2009, it assumed the title of USASA Fort Dix as part of the establishment of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.



Today, training support at USASA Fort Dix is meticulously tailored across three domains: virtual, live and constructive. Virtual training utilizes simulators for initial skill-building, paving the way for live exercises conducted in the 28-thousand-acre Range and Training Area Complex, which boasts extensive facilities including 62 live-fire ranges, artillery and mortar firing points, and urban operations villages. Constructive training involves computerized strategic war gaming to enhance commanders' abilities in maneuvering large formations effectively.



"Throughout 2023, USASA Fort Dix facilitated 1,500 training events to prepare the 44th Infantry Battalion Combat Team for their recent deployment," noted Chris Kobryn, USASA Fort Dix's training coordinator. "The training progression ranged from individual to collective, ensuring a methodical buildup of skills and readiness."



Individual training for the 44th IBCT encompassed simulator exercises and live drills covering drivers training, land navigation and weapons proficiency. Subsequent phases included crew-served weapons qualification, team and squad maneuvers, and larger-scale live-fire exercises at the platoon and company levels.



"Coordinating large-scale collective training is complex, involving integration of various assets such as mounted gunnery, aviation support and explosives," Kobryn emphasized. "These exercises are pivotal in honing the IBCT's operational capabilities and preparing them for their mission."



Since joint-basing in 2009, USASA Fort Dix's strategic location and access to multiple transportation hubs have facilitated collaboration with other services.



“I am proud of the outstanding capabilities of our Soldiers to support Combatant Command readiness requirements as displayed by the recent mobilization and deployment of the 44th IBCT,” said U.S. Army Col. Mitchell Wisniewski, USASA Fort Dix commander and JB MDL deputy commander. “We provided the primary reception and staging area for their movement, while in collaboration with our Joint Partners, we ensured a seamless execution of the brigade’s mission.”



"Last summer, we hosted Exercise Diamond Saber, the Army's largest annual finance unit training event," said M. Kevin McAfee, ASA Fort Dix Training Services chief. "Incorporating Air Force and Marine Corps personnel enhanced joint training, reflecting the reality of inter-service cooperation during wartime."



As one of nine Mobilization Force Generation Installations designated by U.S. Forces Command, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst assumes a unique role. Led by the Air Force, it executes the Army mission of mobilization, receiving, training and validating Reserve Component Soldiers to meet Combatant Commander's requirements. With the potential to support 20% of Reserve Component Forces within a 300-mile radius, USASA Fort Dix plays a pivotal role in ensuring readiness across the northeast region of the continental United States.



In conclusion, USASA Fort Dix's century-long commitment to premier training support highlights its indispensable role in maintaining Army readiness, adapting to evolving challenges and fostering joint cooperation for future missions.

