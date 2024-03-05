2SBCT Welcome Home and Uncasing Ceremony

Photo By Pvt. Kathryn Freitas | Sgt. Mitch Thompson, a unit supply specialist assigned to C Company, 1st Battalion,...... read more read more Photo By Pvt. Kathryn Freitas | Sgt. Mitch Thompson, a unit supply specialist assigned to C Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, greets his newborn daughter for the first time, at Fort Carson, Colorado, March 5, 2024. While Thompson was deployed to Korea for a nine-month training rotation, his child was born, waiting to meet him when he returned home. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Katie Freitas) see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. – The 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, ‘Mountain Warriors, 4th Infantry Division uncased their unit colors during a ceremony at the William ‘Bill’ Reed Special Events Center, March 5.



The ceremony marked the end of their nine-month training rotation with South Korean troops and reintegration back into the Fort Carson community.



The bleachers were filled with families and friends of the approximately 250 of the final Mountain Warrior Soldiers to arrive home.



Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general 4th Inf. Div., kicked off the welcome home and uncasing ceremony with opening remarks.

“Folks, I tell you to be seated but this is not going to take long. The mountain

warriors are officially back how awesome is that,” said Doyle. “For all of you who closed out the mission thank you for your leadership. Thank you for your dedication to finish the job right representing the 4th Inf. Div. and representing 2SBCT with honor and dignity we are so glad that you're back!”

Col. Keith Benedict, the commander of 2SBCT, shared his thoughts on the deployment during an interview with local news outlets.



"It is one of our world’s premier alliances. Our being there is a physical manifestation of that alliance for the people in the Republic of Korea," Benedict said. "We were privileged to be the first Fort Carson and Ivy Division patch-wearing soldiers to go support that mission."



Approximately 4,500 Mountain Warrior Soldiers deployed for a nine-month training rotation to work alongside the Republic of Korea troops. Soldiers had a 153 day training schedule, which included working on holidays.



The 2SBCT commander gave a welcome home message to the Soldiers of the brigade.



"It is wonderful to bring everyone home and celebrate with families and division leadership," Benedict said.